Gershman Mortgage VP Speaking on Expert Debt Panel at Novogradac's 25th Anniversary LIHTC Conference

Michael Thomas said, "In the 2018 rising interest rate environment LIHTC we are seeing developers come to us who are more interested in the HUD/ FHA insured construction permanent 40 year fixed rate loans than they have been in the past. Affordable Housing Agency and Non-Profit asset owners are looking more into the permanent fixed 35 year options for rehab and a long-term hold."

LIHTC developers and affordable property owners may contact Michael for a quote on the 221(d)(4): New Construction and Substantial Rehabilitation loan, or the 223(f) Acquisition and Refinance program which works well for light or moderate rehabs.

About Gershman Mortgage:

Gershman Mortgage is one of the nation's leading mortgage bankers, offering over 60 years of experience, security, and unmatched customer service in residential and commercial financing Gershman has maintained a reputation in the mortgage industry that few lenders can equal. We were one of the first lenders in the country to be MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) approved, giving the company extensive experience and a unique understanding of the HUD process. We are consistently one of the nation's leading FHA insured loan originators, having closed over $3.4B in FHA insured loans. In addition to originating and funding loans, Gershman also services our loans.

If you would like to arrange a meeting at the conference feel free to reach out directly or set an appointment:

Michael Thomas (303) 953-4775: mthomas@gershman.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gershman-mortgage-vp-speaking-on-expert-debt-panel-at-novogradacs-25th-anniversary-lihtc-conference-300645767.html

SOURCE Gershman Mortgage

Related Links

http://www.gershman.com

