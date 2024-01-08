GES ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF JEFF QUADE AS PRESIDENT OF GES EXHIBITIONS - NORTH AMERICA AND JASON STEAD AS PRESIDENT OF GES EXHIBITIONS - EMEA

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Experience Specialists (GES), a global experiential marketing and logistics partner for the exhibition and live events industry, announced the promotion of Jeff Quade to President of GES Exhibitions – North America and Jason Stead to President of GES Exhibitions – EMEA.

Jeff Quade -President of GES Exhibitions – North America Jason Stead to President of GES Exhibitions – EMEA

"Jeff and Jason have been outstanding leaders of innovation and change at GES, with proven track records in both business development and operational excellence to provide extraordinary service and insight to our clients. They have built world-class teams and a winning culture to elevate GES to the next level," said Steve Moster President of GES and President and CEO of Viad Corp. "These promotions recognize Jeff and Jason's leadership and commitment to our clients."

With over 30 years of executive leadership experience at GES, Jeff Quade heads the North American business unit of GES Exhibitions, which includes onPeak and SHOWTECH. His diverse experience and visionary perspective empower his teams to thrive and innovate. A master at building industry partnerships, he is also a former board member of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events ("IAEE") and the Center for Exhibition Industry Research ("CEIR").

Jason Stead has over 30 years of experience in successfully building new revenue, growing and retaining clients, developing/launching new products and services. He joined GES in 2014 and held previous leadership positions at Nissan, EDF, Sky, ITV, Emap and Ascential. Jason brings a global perspective in driving strategy and operations combined with an outstanding ability to lead and develop high performing teams.

Jeff Quade added, "The GES team continues its pursuit of helping our clients connect people to innovation, experiences and one another. I'm proud of the team and grateful to our team members, clients and trade partners in the support of our purpose. I am excited about the direction of the exhibition industry and GES' ability to thrive as an industry leader."

Jason Stead added, "Across EMEA, we are dedicated to our strategic mission of building meaningful partnerships with our clients to help them grow. I'm incredibly proud of the team and their dedication to the success of our business, our clients and the industry as a whole."

About GES



With a legacy of over 90 years, GES is a global live events company providing exhibition services, brand experiences, and live event venue services throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Our comprehensive suite of award-winning services brings client visions to life by creating immersive brand experiences and producing impactful events that connect audiences and drive business success. For more information on GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, visit GES.com.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI), is a leading global provider of extraordinary experiences, including hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Our business strategy focuses on delivering extraordinary experiences for our teams, clients and guests, and significant and sustainable growth and above-market returns for our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information on Viad, visit Viad.com.

