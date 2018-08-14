GES Creativity and Commitment to the Industry Honored

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GES, a global, full-service provider to live events and exhibits is proud to announce that the company, its clients and partners have been recognized with three prestigious awards.

The International Business Awards (IBA) and the American Business Awards (ABA) each recognized Bell's air taxi concept exhibit at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show with Gold Stevie Awards in the Best Exhibition Display, Stand or Feature category. An IBA judge said, "Very smart way of reinventing the exhibition stand experience with the creative use of VR. Classic example of a strong idea well considered and creatively and simply executed." In addition, an ABA judge commented, "Impressive relationship between a client and GES to create something that really stands out and cements their technology capabilities and vision. Well done."

"Our goal in exhibiting at CES was for attendees to start to see Bell as a technology company that just happens to be in the aerospace industry," said Bell Manager of Brand Experience, Jenna Harris. "GES understands us so well and they can make it happen."

"GES has had a long and successful collaboration with Bell," said GES Sr. Strategic Account Executive, Melissa Levesque. "Bell continues to innovate by constantly evolving and pushing the technology envelope, and we are honored to be their trusted exhibit partner, together creating award-winning, innovative experiences."

JDA Software's exhibit at the 2018 National Retail Federation Show won a Platinum Hermes Creative Award in the Print Media | Advertising | Trade Show Exhibit category. JDA is the leading supply chain software provider powering today's digital transformations and has more than 4,000 customers, including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and eight of the top 10 global third-party logistics. GES partnered with JDA on this award-winning project.

"We greatly value our partnership with JDA, and we view our relationship as the ultimate example of teamwork in action," said GES Senior Vice President of Client Relations, Terry Campanaro.

GES' capabilities and commitment to the industry won a Find It 40 Award, which honors the industry's top exhibit producers. GES earned the highest score in the Thought Leadership and Industry Participation category among more than 100 companies.

Campanaro continued, "We are honored to be recognized in the Find It 40 as a top strategic exhibition program management agency committed to furthering both our clients' exhibition programs and the live events industry. One of the ways our team gives back is through participation in industry associations, funding industry research, and offering our exhibition insights by presenting at conferences and events. We do all of this with the intention of advancing the industry while also remain firmly committed to keeping our clients at the forefront of the exhibition industry."

About GES



GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Pfizer, Bell, Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES' National Servicenter has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past 10 years, and for the ninth year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

Contact:



Detra Page



702.515.5627



dpage@ges.com

SOURCE GES

Related Links

http://www.ges.com

