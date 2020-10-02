GES Events Appoints Jennifer Beindorf Head of North American New Business Development and Global Strategy

Jennifer brings more than 25 years of business development, client experience, event marketing strategy along with designing holistic brand experiences. Her strong business acumen combined with a curiosity to leverage strategic insights allows her to partner effectively with clients to offer innovative and tailored solutions. Most recently, she has served as VP Client Experience for GES Events, leading critical strategic work identifying trends, insights and understanding attendee mindsets to help clients enhance live events.

"Jennifer has demonstrated great vision, leadership and passion as she built our strategy and client experience team over the past few years," said Dan Hilbert, EVP of GES Events. "We are thrilled to have her step into this role. She brings a deep knowledge of the events industry and clients' needs along with the ability to inspire and lead teams to transform insights into actionable business results."

Before joining GES Events, Jen launched her own agency in 2009, Virtual Minds Agency, providing business and marketing solutions to Fortune 500 companies in North America. Prior to 2009, she worked at various event agencies and started her business career on the client side at the Ford Motor Company.

About GES Events

GES Events is part of GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company. GES Events is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, virtual events, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. A boutique agency within GES, GES Events owns every moment of the attendee experience, transforming spaces to places, experience to community, and message to movement. Their mission is to create the world's most amazing impactful human experiences for marketers, organizers and event attendees. GES Events provides a wide range of services, including cutting-edge creative and design, strategy and insights, audio visual, and event registration – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES Events partners with leading shows and brands, including Tableau Software, Procore, LPL Financial, Pfizer, Bell, CONEXPO-CON/AGG, Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES Events was recently selected for Event Marketer's 2020 "It List" and has been recognized by Ad Age as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit https://www.ges.com/experiential-marketing.

