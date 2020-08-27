GES Events Nominated in the Event Marketer Top 100 Event Agencies 2020 "IT LIST"

Company was recognized for creating unparalleled live-event experiences

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GES Events, global experiential marketing partner to many of the world's leading brands, has been selected by Event Marketer as one of the top 100 Event Agencies for their 2020 IT LIST. The Event Marketer's Top 100 IT LIST is the industry's first and only comprehensive guide of its kind and continues to recognize and reflect the changing needs of the brands and marketers who use it. Event Marketer's editors carefully review the credentials of hundreds of experiential agencies across the country to handpick the 100 shops the brand community should know about.

"At GES Events, we believe experiential marketing, when done well, is the single most impactful influencer of brand beliefs and behaviors," said EVP GES Events Worldwide, Dan Hilbert. "We'd like to thank Event Marketer for recognizing us as an important player in the industry. Our client focus is to always be a strategic partner who adapts and moves business forward. Along with this vote of confidence does come responsibility – our responsibility to always innovate through creativity and grit– especially during these imperfect times."

The global GES Events team passionately owns every moment of the attendee experience, transforming spaces to places, experiences to community, and messages to movement. Its mission is to create the world's most amazing human experiences for marketers, organizers and event attendees. GES Events embodies six authentic brand attributes that remain consistent as clients interact with various service areas: partnership, client-focus, experience, strategy and insight, reliable execution, and imagination. Working in more than 75 countries in 2019, we are a true global face-to-face experiential marketing organization with facilities around the world.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for face-to-face experiences, producing exhibits, corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading brands and shows, including Pfizer, Mary Kay, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE. GES' National Servicenter has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past 11 years, and for the 10th year in a row.

Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks and GES Events has been nominated in the Event Marketer Top 100 Event Agencies 2020 IT List. For more information visit www.ges.com.

Contact:

Otilia Ayats-Mas

214.808.2654

[email protected]

SOURCE GES

Related Links

https://www.ges.com

