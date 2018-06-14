GES Events Recognized by MAXI Awards and Ad Age

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8213651-ges-events-global-maxi-awards-ad-age/

"GES Events is honored to have our work recognized with the prestigious Global MAXI Awards," said SVP of GES Events Dan Hilbert. "The awards represent appreciation of our creativity and experience in delivering remarkable brand activations during the most critical months of the retail calendar. We continually strive to be more than storytellers – we are immersionists – and with these programs, our team exceeded those expectations."

GES Events, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, designed and created Christmas in the Wizarding World, a magical Harry Potter™-themed retail experience that was recognized with a Silver MAXI Award in the Sales Activation — Shopping centers of more than 500,001 square feet category. Christmas in the Wizarding World is reminiscent of the setting and atmosphere of a wintry Hogsmeade village. Complete with film-inspired window displays, an extensive wand assortment, and interactive elements, Christmas in the Wizarding World features a specially curated selection of Wizarding World-inspired merchandise on display and available for purchase in a holiday-themed setting. The retail experience offers an exciting opportunity for fans and consumers to shop in a Harry Potter themed environment, not just as a spectator, but also as a participant and customer.

Christmas in the Wizarding World

Location: Shops at South Town, Sandy, Utah

Owner/Management Company: Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Santa's Toy Factory, an interactive consumer activation, was also recognized with a Silver MAXI Award in the Joint Centers — Shopping centers more than 500,001 square feet category. GES Events designed and created this immersive 21st-century take on Santa's classic workshop. The experience provides guests with the opportunity to "test" and "create" new toys for the holiday. In the Testing Lab, guests can test a few of Santa's latest toys. Then in The Workshop guests can digitally design, build and paint toys from Mattel's brands including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, and Thomas & Friends™. The grand finale of the experience is a photo with the toy factory's director, Santa! Santa's Toy Factory was installed in four GGP malls across the U.S. and has been a huge hit with shoppers.

Santa's Toy Factory

Locations:

(1) Clackamas Town Center, Happy Valley, OR

(2) North Point Mall, Alpharetta, GA

(3) Southwest Plaza, Littleton, CO

(4) The Parks at Arlington, Arlington Texas

Management Company: GGP Inc.

Ad Age has recognized GES' capabilities for the ninth year in a row, ranking GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. Ad Age's "Agency Report" is its annual ranking and analysis of advertising and marketing-services agencies. The report includes rankings based on U.S. and worldwide revenue.

Retail centers interested in award-winning interactive consumer activations should contact Robin Stapley, GES Events vice president of design & creative at rstapley@ges.com.

About GES Events

GES Events is part of GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company and a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES offers a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event registration services – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE. GES' National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power Certified Contact Center Program℠ for the past nine years, and for the ninth year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About GGP Inc.

GGP is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

GES Contacts:

Lea Antonio

818.638.5949

lantonio@ges.com

Valerie Carstens

972.816.0672

vcarstens@ges.com

HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. J.K. ROWLING`S WIZARDING WORLD™ J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s18)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ges-events-recognized-by-maxi-awards-and-ad-age-300666583.html

SOURCE GES