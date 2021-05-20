GES Launches the Industry's Broadest Simplification Project for Exhibitor Services

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GES, a global experiential marketing and logistics partner for the exhibition and live events industry, announced today the launch of the GES Plus Series℠, the industry's broadest simplification project across multiple exhibitor services and product offerings. The initiative has rigorously analyzed all pricing structures and created a comprehensive series that is easy to understand for Show Organizers and Exhibitors. The first two programs in this series are Material Handling and Electrical services. These newly launched programs focus on simplifying rate structures and invoicing by packaging labor and materials to take the guesswork out of exhibiting. The GES Plus Series℠ will continue to add additional products and services in 2021.

"Working with our clients, we know that the exhibiting process can be complex and difficult. GES is strongly committed to making it easier for Exhibitors and Show Organizers to create the experiences they want with less hassle. We have taken action to simplify the ordering and billing process by making it easier and more transparent," said Jeff Quade, GES Executive Vice President Exhibitions. "Our first programs in the GES Plus Series include the GES Material Handling and Electrical, which will be followed by future programs in the series."

GES Material Handling+℠ shifts measurement from per hundredweight to pounds as part of simplifying the ordering and budgeting process. This change will enable Exhibitors to easily calculate material handling costs by multiplying the weight of their shipment by one of two rates, standard or non-standard, or a flat rate if their shipment is less than 25 lbs. The simplified service allows exhibitors to ship directly to the show or advance warehouse at no additional cost. GES Electrical+℠ offers an all-inclusive outlet packaged price. This simplifies the ordering process by including all items needed to complete an order - outlet, materials, and labor. Both programs provide ease of ordering and cost certainty when budgeting for a show.

As part of the GES Plus Series℠, the company is also reaffirming its promise to Exhibitors with top ten commitments. To learn more about the GES Plus Series℠ and GES' top 10 commitments, please click here.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global experiential marketing and logistics partner for the exhibition and convention industry. GES offers the right blend of experience, fresh ideas, deep industry knowledge along with strategic insight. GES' award-winning service coupled with accommodations, event technology and innovative tools help you optimize your event - making all aspects of planning and execution simple and worry free. Our passionate team of highly skilled experts work side-by-side with you to deliver impactful, creative, and data-driven solutions across experiential marketing to capture the full value of your shows. GES partners with leading brands and shows and has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards. For more information visit www.ges.com.

