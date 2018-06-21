GE's Problems Pile Up as it Exits Dow Jones, Faces Penalty Over Alstom, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is like a TV show that has been on for so long that the entire original cast has been replaced. At least that's the case now, with General Electric (Boston, Massachusetts) booted earlier this week, after years of struggling amid rough market conditions. Industrial Info is tracking tens of billions of dollars' worth of GE projects across the globe, including $18 billion involving its oil and gas businesses and $56 billion involving power subsidiary Alstom.
Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects featuring GE's energy-related subsidiaries, including work for industry leaders such as Cheniere Energy.
Other companies mentioned: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart Incorporated, Procter & Gamble Company, Coca-Cola Company and CVS Health Corporation.
