Gesa Credit Union choses Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit decisioning platform for sharper credit underwriting

Gesa Credit Union is the second-largest credit union in Washington state, serving over 250,000 members around the world. Gesa has a rich history of providing financial services to Washington state and reflects the early-day Credit Union motto, "people helping people". Gesa continues to add services and products that are convenient, economical, and desirable for members. Through Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform, member experience and credit access will be further enhanced.

"The early days of the pandemic saw a sharp drop in loans. We formulated multiple partnerships to reverse this trend and help members outlast the crisis. While traditional lenders have tightened their belts, we are tightening our credit strategies and investing in new, long-term initiatives to grow member relationships. The use of Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform will help us maintain this strong commitment to member centricity and growth. We expect the platform to add significant value to our underwriting strategies and help thousands of members impacted by the crisis," added Kevin Willborn, VP of Consumer Lending at Gesa Credit Union.

Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI, says, "We are very excited to help Gesa Credit Union increase credit availability for members in line with its motto of people helping people. Our platform's unique adaptive AI will optimize credit strategies, resulting in more approvals faster, better pricing, and superior member experience."

About Gesa Credit Union

From modest beginnings in 1953, Gesa Credit Union has grown from a part-time office operating out of a shoebox to the second-largest credit union in Washington State, serving more than 255,000 members around the world. Gesa Credit Union is headquartered in Richland, Washington, and has 18 branch locations and 500+ employees. Gesa has a rich history of providing its membership convenient access to an array of consumer, mortgage, and business products and services. Gesa as a community-chartered credit union continues to experience explosive growth.

About Scienaptic AI:

Scienaptic AI is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to improve the quality of underwriting decisions continually. This enables them to say 'yes' to borrowers more often and faster.

SOURCE Scienaptic AI