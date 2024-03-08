Gesund is Proud to Announce International Expansion of its AI Assurance Platform Partner Network With Trillium Health Partners

Gesund's AI Assurance Platform and experts are integrating THP's high-quality data to provide a unique opportunity for rapid pressure-testing of AI models.

BOSTON and BERLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gesund, the company ensuring that medical artificial intelligence (AI) is safe, equitable, and effective for all, today announces its innovative partnership with the Institute for Better Health (IBH) at Trillium Health Partners (THP), a leading health system in Toronto. For the first time AI developers will be able to test their AI models on IBH's real-world data in situ with Gesund.ai's pioneering technology to elicit unique insights on their model's performance and areas for improvement (bias, blindspots, etc.). Sign up to join the waitlist. You will be notified if your application is approved.

Earlier this year Dr. Robert Carliff, the FDA Commissioner, with respect to ensuring safety and equity of medical AI said: "The algorithm's not only living, but the assessment of the algorithm needs to be continuous," (…). However, "the FDA can't do this alone. (…) we've got to have a community of entities that do the assessments in a way that gives us certification that the algorithm's actually doing good and not harm, and that's an active piece of work in process."

Gesund.ai has shared this perspective since its inception and is enabling the world's first AI Assurance Network with its pioneering MLOps platform, on a mission to help transform research-grade AI to clinical-grade AI 10x more efficiently. Gesund uses its proprietary, groundbreaking platform to deliver industry-leading independent third-party validation of AI for pharma and medical device companies, as well as other AI developers.

Gesund and IBH are giving AI developers an opportunity to evaluate their AI model with physician experts rooted in the highest standards of ethics, privacy and security. AI developers will be able to test solutions at IBH, which captures the growing and highly diverse population it serves. Sign up to join the waitlist.

THP is a leading health system in Canada delivering high-quality patient care that is accessible, sustainable and innovative. It is the home of IBH, a research and innovation engine dedicated to THP's mission of creating a new kind of health care for a healthier community through cutting-edge science, innovative thinking and partnerships.

"Our AI Deployment and Evaluation Lab focuses on the critical problem of health AI developers validating their models on diverse, real-world data," said Dr. Ben Fine, Clinician Scientist, AI Deployment and Evaluation Lab at IBH. "With Gesund, we have a platform that makes such collaboration easy, and importantly, that lets us do this in an ethical, transparent, responsible and reproducible manner."

"Medical AI has the potential to fundamentally change virtually every facet of healthcare delivery and use of diverse, high quality data for frequent, low-friction validation to ensure trust, safety, and patient equity," said Enes Hosgor, Ph.D., founder & CEO of Gesund. "This partnership with THP will allow AI developers to start down this path and it should help transform the critical bridge from bench to bedside in healthcare."

The news builds on an increasingly busy year for the company. In February, it joined VALID AI, a coalition of 60 U.S. health systems focused on the practice of trustworth AI. At VIVE 2024 it was also announced that Gesund.ai has been selected to the first batch of companies in the CancerX Accelerator, the Moonshot initiative initiated by the White House.

About Gesund

Gesund is the world's first compliant AI factory on a mission to help bring clinical-grade AI solutions to market. Gesund's AI validation platform embeds GMLP (good machine learning practices) to deliver industry-leading independent third party validation of medical AI for pharma and medical device companies. Gesund orchestrates the entire AI/ML lifecycle for all stakeholders. To learn more visit www.gesund.ai.

The company was founded by Enes Hosgor, Ph.D., in 2021 and is backed by marquee venture capitalists including 500 Global, Merck, McKesson, Northpond and 500. For more information visit: gesund.ai

