Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Massachusetts' Leading Robotics Companies

BOSTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Robotics Week April 6-14, 2019, MassRobotics is hosting a series of statewide open houses at innovative robotics organizations shaping the new Massachusetts technology landscape and the state's ever-growing robotics cluster.

"Massachusetts is a global hub of robot technology development and innovation," said Tom Ryden, executive director, MassRobotics. "As part of RoboWeek, we hope to increase the public awareness of the importance of the robotics industry in Massachusetts and its tremendous impact on the future by providing an inside look into some of the area's robotics companies. These events are ideal for investors, those looking to advance their careers in robotics, government officials invested in the Commonwealth's technology and innovation industry, and businesses interested in collaborating with these smart companies."

From Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12, robot enthusiasts can get behind-the-scenes tours at Massachusetts' best-known robotics companies, including:

iRobot – Tour the Cool Stuff Museum and Family Innovation Lab, learn about the company and see a demo of a robot in action. Bedford, MA.

Tour the Cool Stuff Museum and Family Innovation Lab, learn about the company and see a demo of a robot in action. 6 River Systems – Learn about Chuck, a collaborative mobile robot, and how the company is building fulfillment solutions for the warehouses of tomorrow. Waltham, MA.

– Learn about Chuck, a collaborative mobile robot, and how the company is building fulfillment solutions for the warehouses of tomorrow. DunkWorks – Part of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution's Center for Marine Robotics, see how DunkWorks is accelerating the path of technology to the ocean. Woods Hole, MA.

– Part of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution's Center for Marine Robotics, see how DunkWorks is accelerating the path of technology to the ocean. Piaggio Fast Forward – Meet gita®, the sustainable, mobile-carrier that follows people on the go while transporting up to 45 pounds and learn about the company's vision of a sustainable mobility ecology with healthy lifestyles and social connectivity available to all. Boston, MA.

– Meet gita®, the sustainable, mobile-carrier that follows people on the go while transporting up to 45 pounds and learn about the company's vision of a sustainable mobility ecology with healthy lifestyles and social connectivity available to all. Symbotic – Learn how to simplify material handling from manufacturer to store shelf with the combination of proprietary software and mathematics. Wilmington, MA.

– Learn how to simplify material handling from manufacturer to store shelf with the combination of proprietary software and mathematics. Artaic – Discover how Artaic is using robotic technology to customize, design and fabricate award-winning mosaics for projects of any size. Boston, MA.

– Discover how Artaic is using robotic technology to customize, design and fabricate award-winning mosaics for projects of any size. FLIR Unmanned Ground Systems – As the world's leading provider of battle-tested Unmanned Ground Vehicles, get an inside look at how these robots help keep troops, first responders and the public safe. Chelmsford, MA.

– As the world's leading provider of battle-tested Unmanned Ground Vehicles, get an inside look at how these robots help keep troops, first responders and the public safe. UMass Lowell NERVE and iHub – As part of the monthly Mass Innovation Nights event series, network with members of the local innovation community and view presentations by local startups and entrepreneurs. To register, visit https://mass.innovationnights.com/events/mass-innovation-nights-121. Lowell, MA.

– As part of the monthly Mass Innovation Nights event series, network with members of the local innovation community and view presentations by local startups and entrepreneurs. To register, visit https://mass.innovationnights.com/events/mass-innovation-nights-121. MassRobotics – Meet the masterminds behind the innovation hub for robotics and connected devices. Get a deep dive in how our programming is nurturing the next generation of talent and promoting economic growth. Boston, MA.

For registration details, tour dates and times, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/massrobotics-15198733574.

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the result of the collective work of a group of engineers, rocket scientists and entrepreneurs with a shared vision to create a strong, vibrant robotics and IoT ecosystem in Massachusetts. MassRobotics' mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and connected devices companies by providing entrepreneurs and innovative robotics/automation startups with the workspace and resources they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. See www.massrobotics.org for details.

