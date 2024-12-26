Get a firsthand experience of the charisma of Xi

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Poeple's Daily:

In May 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Hungary. During this historic visit, leaders of the two countries announced the elevation of bilateral relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, injecting renewed powerful impetus into cooperation between the two countries.

As the interpreter for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his meeting with President Xi, Simon Adrienn had the opportunity to again gain a firsthand glimpse into the charisma of President Xi as the leader of a major country.

In 2009, Xi, the then vice president of China, visited Hungary. Simon accompanied him as an interpreter for the first time to explore a memorial hall with rich Hungarian ethnic characteristics. "As I provided explanations, Xi listened attentively, showing a genuine interest in Hungarian history and culture. I could sense that he was a leader of great knowledge and insight".

Since then, she has worked as an interpreter during meetings between the leaders of Hungary and China on numerous occasions. In her memories, Prime Minister Orban and President Xi are both candid and wise leaders who know about each other and trust each other. "President Xi's clear articulation makes my job relatively easy. He is approachable, and respects and treats every staff member equally. In my view, this exemplifies the true essence of a great leader of a major country."

Before kicking off this state visit to Hungary, President Xi published a signed article titled "Embarking on a Golden Voyage in China-Hungary Relations" in the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet. The article provided a comprehensive overview of the successful practices and positive outcomes in the development of bilateral relations over the past 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Simon translated the article into Hungarian. She said this experience was a valuable learning process, allowing her to gain a deeper understanding of President Xi's views and thoughts.

In fact, this was not the first time that she translated President Xi's books and articles. She once participated in the translation of President Xi's book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China". In her eyes, President Xi drew upon numerous Chinese historical and cultural references in the book, prompting her to delve into the materials to identify the most suitable expressions. The process of translation provided her with profound intellectual enlightenment.

She deeply admires President Xi's statement "Friendship, which derives from close contact between the people, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations." As Hungary-China relations navigate a "golden channel," closer people-to-people ties stand as a vital cornerstone. The Hungarian and Chinese people share many similarities, both valuing family harmony. The Hungarian people hold a profound appreciation for Chinese culture, evident through the presence of multiple Confucius Institutes, numerous traditional Chinese medicine clinics, and bilingual schools in Hungary that nurture a plethora of young talents for cultural exchanges between the two nations. Hungarian Chinese communities have also made substantial contributions to fostering deeper friendship between the two countries. People-to-people and cultural exchanges continue to strengthen, laying a solid foundation for cooperation between the two nations.

In the 1980s, student exchanges between Hungary and China began, and Simon was one of the beneficiaries. Her connection with China dated back to the third grade of primary school. At that time, she read many Chinese folk stories in the library. Upon graduating from high school, she seized the opportunity to study in China and spent six wonderful years there which had a significant impact on her life. Even today, she still enjoys reading Chinese folk stories and children's literature. She has translated them into Hungarian, and organized Hungarian children to read them. she is always learning and improving, hoping to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples through her work and continue to write new stories of friendly exchanges with her Chinese friends.