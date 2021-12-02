Get a Free Bundle From Denver's Best Personal Stylist!

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Shoe Consulting, a personal stylist company for the Denver area is giving away a free bundle! With this giveaway, the winner will receive a basic bundle free of charge. This unique bundle is regularly priced at $300 and includes a consultation, wardrobe audit, and either a one-hour shopping trip or a two-outfit lookbook. This bundle giveaway is happening from November 30 through December 6, so if you're interested in upgrading your style and having a professional provide you with the expert advice you need to look your best, now is the time to apply! All you have to do is go to https://kingsumo.com/g/yidgod/free-basic-bundle-giveaway to enter!

White Shoe Consulting

If you're selected to win the free bundle from White Shoe Consulting, you'll receive a consultation and a wardrobe audit before the real fun begins! During the consultation portion, our stylist will spend 30 minutes with you answering questions and discussing the process to ensure that they are the right fit for you. Once it is determined that you're a good match, then you will plan the wardrobe audit.

The wardrobe audit is exactly what you might expect — it's a chance for you to open up your closet and give the stylist a sense of your personal style, show what patterns and colors you gravitate towards, and more. The stylist will also use this time to provide you with tips and tricks that you can use to level up your style with the clothes you already have!

The final portion of the basic bundle is the shopping trip. During this portion, you and our stylist will go shopping to find pieces to enhance your personal style so that you can look and feel like the best version of yourself.

About White Shoe Consulting

White Shoe Consulting is a company founded by Spencer Boyce. Spencer's goal is to help you become a more confident individual through wardrobe consulting, career development, and life coaching. In the end, Spencer wants to help you achieve your goals and become the best version of yourself, and enhancing your personal style is a great place to start.

Are you interested in taking your style to the next level? Enter to win a free basic bundle from White Shoe Consulting when you visit https://kingsumo.com/g/yidgod/free-basic-bundle-giveaway , and start the journey to a more confident you today!

Contact Information:

Spencer Boyce

(801) 888 – 8808

[email protected]

