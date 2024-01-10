Get a Glimpse of the Future: Guangzhou CIFF 2024 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Office and Commercial Space Trends

News provided by

China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou)

10 Jan, 2024, 01:52 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 53rd China International Furniture Fair (CIFF), also known as CIFF (Guangzhou) 2024, is set to unfold in Guangzhou in two stages in March, 2024. The event will include the Office and Commercial Space and CIFM/interzum guangzhou, which are slated for the second phase of the fair from March 28th to March 31st, 2024.

Continue Reading

The Office and Commercial Space is the preeminent global platform and Asia's leading industry benchmark for office environments and commercial spaces. It is renowned for setting the trends in office design and showcasing cutting-edge solutions. The exhibition encompasses a wide range of themes, including system office, office seating, smart office, public commercial space, school furniture, healthcare and elderly care, office accessories, and steel furniture.

The 2024 edition will expand to utilize Area A, B and D of the Canton Fair Complex, covering a total area of over 240,000 square meters. With an estimated participation of around 1,100 companies, the event focuses on three key themes, namely boundless office, healthy seating, and diverse commercial space, offering unique insights and solutions for the evolving workspace. Furthermore, the exhibition will feature the Trendy Design Hall (Hall 5.2) and the International Brand Hall (Hall 20.2), making the exhibition a trendsetter in the industry.

Positioned as a promoter and leader of high-quality development for furniture manufacturing, CIFM/interzum guangzhou is Asia's largest and most comprehensive specialized exhibition platform. It aims to highlight the significance of collaboration between upstream and downstream sectors in forging a bright future for the furniture industry. With the theme "linking to the future," CIFM/interzum guangzhou 2024 will showcase furniture production equipment, furniture hardware, and raw materials. It will utilize 21 pavilions in the Canton Fair Complex, spanning a total area of approximately 180,000 square meters. Renowned brands from home and abroad will participate to introduce innovative technologies and groundbreaking products.

The CIFM/interzum guangzhou will feature a pavilion (Hall 16.3) dedicated to inspiring innovation in materials and design aesthetics for home furnishings. It will offer original design, innovative material application and functional upgrades to the home furnishing sector. Additionally, the event will launch the CMF Lab themed exhibition. This initiative aims to encourage collaborative efforts between material suppliers and designers, while also highlighting the emerging trends for 2024.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/.

SOURCE China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou)

Also from this source

Découvrez un aperçu de l'avenir : le salon CIFF 2024 de Guangzhou présentera les tendances les plus modernes en matière de bureaux et d'espaces commerciaux

Découvrez un aperçu de l'avenir : le salon CIFF 2024 de Guangzhou présentera les tendances les plus modernes en matière de bureaux et d'espaces commerciaux

Le 53e Salon international du meuble de Chine (CIFF), également connu sous le nom de CIFF (Guangzhou) 2024, se déroulera en deux temps à Guangzhou en ...
Werfen Sie einen Blick in die Zukunft: Guangzhou CIFF 2024 zeigt die neuesten Trends im Bereich Büro- und Gewerbeflächen

Werfen Sie einen Blick in die Zukunft: Guangzhou CIFF 2024 zeigt die neuesten Trends im Bereich Büro- und Gewerbeflächen

Die 53. China International Furniture Fair (CIFF), auch bekannt als CIFF (Guangzhou) 2024, wird im März 2024 in zwei Phasen in Guangzhou stattfinden. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.