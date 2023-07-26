Get-A-Grip Glove Adds Xylazine Resistance to Better Protect First Responders

MINERVA, Ohio, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with protection against fentanyl, heroin, and gastric acid, PH&S Products, LLC, proudly announces the addition of xylazine permeation resistance to the 510(k)medical device Class 1 listing for its single-use-only, examination-grade Get-A-Grip nitrile glove.

Black Get-A-Grip Nitrile glove with Green Interior Wear Indicator, resistant against fentanyl, heroin, gastric acid and now resistant to Xylazine.
Akron Rubber and Development Laboratories (ARDL) testing showed the Get-A-Grip two-tone, powder-free nitrile glove with a diamond pattern maintained resistance to xylazine for up to 240 minutes of exposure. This test proves the Get-A-Grip glove will provide protection from xylazine exposure for law enforcement officers, first responders, healthcare workers, and others who might come into accidental contact with the substance. 

Recently the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported the widespread threat of fentanyl being mixed with xylazine, which places the user at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug overdose. Xylazine, also known as "tranq", is a powerful sedative that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved for veterinary use. According to the DEA, approximately 23% of Fentanyl powder they seized in 2022 contained Xylazine.

Adding xylazine resistance to a product that already includes resistance to the big three—fentanyl, heroin, and gastric acid—will help keep more professionals safe as they increasingly come in contact with these dangerous substances.

PH&S Products, an ISO 9001 certified company, is a leader in the design and development of innovative hand protection for municipal government agencies, emergency response teams, and other public health and safety providers.

To request a sample of the Get-A-Grip glove for evaluation, call 888-688-6768 or visit our website at phs-products.com.

