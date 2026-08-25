Get a Head Start on Holiday Cheer with Claus for a Cause Inflatables

Celebrate the Season of Giving and Support Our Nation's Heroes

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your Christmas countdown early with decorations that give back. For decades, Airblown® – the original holiday inflatable from Gemmy – has created festive fun and memorable moments that bring communities together. Now, that tradition goes one step further with Claus for a Cause, a purpose-driven Airblown® collection that gives consumers a meaningful way to celebrate while supporting our nation's heroes.

Decorate with Purpose

Claus for a Cause pairs the delight of decorating with an opportunity to honor and give back to those who serve. Post this Shop Gemmy’s Claus for a Cause Airblown® collection on Amazon to bring home décor that makes a difference. Let’s make the most wonderful time of the year even brighter, together.

Claus for a Cause proudly supports the Gary Sinise Foundation, with a portion of proceeds from every purchase helping serve our nation's defenders, first responders, their families, and those in need.

Available now on Amazon, with additional availability coming to select retailers nationwide later this year, Claus for a Cause pairs the delight of decorating with an opportunity to honor those who serve our country and our communities.

Claus for a Cause Collection: SHOP ALL STYLES

The lineup features five Airblown® Santa styles inspired by service, sacrifice, and spirit:

Like all Airblown® products, Claus for a Cause inflatables feature easy setup, self-inflation, and durable construction designed to deliver joy year after year.

Available on Amazon

Whether you're embracing the Christmas spirit now or planning ahead for the holidays, it's the perfect time to start celebrating the season of giving. Shop Gemmy's Claus for a Cause Airblown® collection on Amazon to bring home décor that makes a difference. Let's make the most wonderful time of the year even brighter, together.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal decor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries