Celebrate the Season with Grinch Christmas Decorations

Playful Inflatables and Lighted Yard Sculptures Bring Who-ville Cheer to Your Home

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deck your lawn with a festive lineup of Grinch-inspired Airblown® Holiday Lights and yard decor pieces from Gemmy. This delightful Grinchmas collection makes it easy to spread smiles all season long!

Grinch Airblown® Holiday Lights

Designed to delight, these Grinch inflatables make a statement in any yard. Mix and match sizes and characters to create your own Who-ville!

6-ft Grinch and Max Scene : Bring How the Grinch Stole Christmas! to life with this centerpiece inflatable. The Grinch dons his full Santa suit and holds a real, lit light string, while Max sits loyally beside him while wearing his signature single antler.

: Bring to life with this centerpiece inflatable. The Grinch dons his full Santa suit and holds a real, lit light string, while Max sits loyally beside him while wearing his signature single antler. 6.5-ft Wreath Hanging Grinch : Hanging from a decorated wreath with a scowl, the Grinch wears a Christmas tree sweater with candy cane-striped sleeves. Hang this piece from roofs or porches for a head-turning touch.

: Hanging from a decorated wreath with a scowl, the Grinch wears a Christmas tree sweater with candy cane-striped sleeves. Hang this piece from roofs or porches for a head-turning touch. 4-ft Grinch in Ugly Sweater : Dressed in an ugly red sweater decorated with stars and polka dots, the Grinch holds up a candy cane for a finishing holiday touch.

: Dressed in an ugly red sweater decorated with stars and polka dots, the Grinch holds up a candy cane for a finishing holiday touch. 4-ft Cindy-Lou Who: Adding sweetness to the season, Cindy-Lou Who holds a red present in one hand and the skirt of her pink dress in the other.

Complete your Airblown® display with these festive Black Friday items:

4-ft Grinch in Pajamas : Cozy up your yard with the Grinch, posed with his hands on his hips and rocking buffalo-plaid pajamas with a Santa hat.

: Cozy up your yard with the Grinch, posed with his hands on his hips and rocking buffalo-plaid pajamas with a Santa hat. 3.5-ft Max with Present: Who-ville's favorite pup sits happily with a wrapped present tagged "For: The Grinch." Topped with a Santa hat, this Max inflatable is a perfect addition to Grinchmas decorations.

Grinch Tinsel Yard Sculptures

Welcome guests and light up cold winter nights with heartwarming Grinch yard décor.

4-ft Grinch Tinsel Sculpture : This smiling Grinch wears a Santa suit and holds two wrapped presents – one purple and one teal. 40 white LED lights illuminate this delightful piece.

: This smiling Grinch wears a Santa suit and holds two wrapped presents – one purple and one teal. 40 white LED lights illuminate this delightful piece. 4-ft Max Tinsel Sculpture: Glowing with 100 white LED lights, Max sits joyfully atop a wrapped red present, wearing a Santa hat and his signature collar. Pair with the Grinch yard sculpture for a complete holiday greeting.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

