Gemmy Alerts Customers: Fake Websites Target Holiday Decorators

Dec 08, 2025, 15:26 ET
Official Gemmy Website NEVER Requires Payment Information
DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemmy Industries has recently identified several fraudulent websites impersonating our official website. These fake sites mislead customers and may attempt to collect payments. Shop safe this season and spread the word to prevent scams that target holiday decorators.
Important Facts:
- Gemmy does NOT sell directly to consumers.
- Customers will NEVER make payments on the official Gemmy website.
- Our legitimate website remains https://www.gemmy.com.
We are actively working to remove the false sites, but they can reappear quickly. To protect yourself, please verify that you are on https://www.gemmy.com and do not provide personal or payment information to any site claiming to be Gemmy.
As consumers search for Gemmy products this holiday season, please share this important information to help decorators shop confidently and celebrate safely.
About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.
