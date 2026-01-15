Get a job, guaranteed: CMU Announces Central Career Guarantee program

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Michigan University has become Michigan's first public university to guarantee that its graduates will receive offers of employment or acceptance into graduate school, with the promise of providing financial support if they don't.

"At CMU, we know that our approach to hands-on learning, leadership development and student success works. It's why our students already enjoy a 94.3% Career Outcomes Rate, and why our alumni are leaders in their professions and in their communities," said CMU President Neil MacKinnon. "We're confident that we offer students an exceptional education that delivers real-world results, and now we guarantee it."

The newly launched Central Career Guarantee states that eligible participating students will receive a job offer or acceptance into graduate school within six months of graduating from CMU or the university will provide $2,000 of financial support to assist with student loan payments, a continued job or school search, or other needs, as well as career development support.

"Nationally, there's a question about the value of a four-year degree that stems from the misconception that college doesn't prepare students for careers – and that simply isn't the case here," MacKinnon said. "Based on results from the First Destination Survey {a national initiative that captures information about recent graduates' career success}, we know that the majority of students who graduate from CMU are employed, continuing their education or engaged in service within six months of earning their degree."

CMU graduates also earn 26% more than the national median within two years of graduation, according to data from Niche.com. The university is one of only four public institutions in Michigan to be named an Opportunity University by the Carnegie Classifications of Higher Education, highlighting CMU's commitment to providing affordable, accessible higher education with outstanding career outcomes.

"The number one reason most students choose to pursue higher education is to improve their career prospects – they are seeking pathways to better jobs and higher earnings," MacKinnon said. "We want students and their families to see that a college degree from CMU can help them achieve that goal."

Beginning in the fall 2026 semester, eligible main campus and online undergraduate students will be able to opt into the Central Career Guarantee program, which requires them to complete a roadmap of steps during each phase of the program. This includes meeting with career coaches and academic advisors, participation in career development activities, attendance at a variety of university events, and more – on top of attending class regularly and engaging with their faculty instructors.

By engaging students proactively and surrounding them with the tools, resources and encouragement they need, CMU will ensure that more students stay on track to graduate and achieve their personal and professional goals, MacKinnon said.

"Our mission statement says, 'Central Michigan University is defined by the success of our students and alumni, and by our collective impact with the communities we serve,'" MacKinnon said. "This Guarantee is an extension of that mission, demonstrating our commitment to ensuring that our students become successful alumni, serving as leaders in their professions and in their communities."

Additional details about the Central Career Guarantee are available online at www.cmich.edu.

Media Contact:

Aaron Mills

Director of News and Media

Central Michigan University

(989) 774-1197

[email protected]

SOURCE Central Michigan University