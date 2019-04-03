Get a Little Smarter About Visitor Events in Claremont, California

CLAREMONT, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to the Los Angeles area looking for an escape from the big city will find Claremont, California, may remind them of an Eastern seaboard village with blocks of bustling, locally owned shops; or a small Midwestern railway town with its depot within walking distance of trendy restaurants and specialty food shops; or even a Southern community of tree-lined streets providing the ideal setting for a leisurely bicycle ride.

One of America's top college towns, Claremont lies just 30 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Foodies can walk to nearly 60 international eateries in the Claremont Village and Claremont Packing House, or find additional dining and shopping along Historic Route 66. The James Turrell Skyspace at Pomona College, Folk Music Center, Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden, and Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theater are among the local music and arts attractions. And guests seeking locally made craft beer and spirits will find Claremont Craft Ales, Ironbark Ciderworks and Citrus Grove Distillers appealing stops.

Claremont visitor events that can be part of a weekend getaway to the "City of Trees" in 2019 include these favorites:

April 13-21 – Wildflower Week at Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden: The 86-acre garden hosts a bonanza of color, fragrance and beauty at this week-long celebration of California's wildflowers featuring wild-collected species, annual displays, and an art exhibition. Admission: $10 adults, $6 seniors, $4 children.

April 27 – A Taste of Claremont: Enjoy Claremont's finest cuisine, wine, and spirits at this fundraiser as local establishments dish up their very best. Tickets: $75.

May 13 – 11th Annual Claremont Film Festival: A curated presentation of shorts from around the world. Visit ClaremontFilmFest.com for information. Tickets: $15-40.

June 8 – Claremont Village Craft Beer Walk: Claremont Village businesses will serve as craft beer tasting and food sampling sites while entertainment rocks the Village at this 10th annual event.

July 11-21 – Midsummer Shakespeare Festival: Ophelia's Jump Productions presents its fifth annual evening festival with "Pericles" and "Taming of the Shrew" performed in repertoire under the stars at the Sontag Greek Theatre at Pomona College. Picnicking with beer and wine is permitted at this outdoor venue. The festival includes pre-show entertainment, arts and crafts by Claremont businesses and organizations on Saturdays, and food and spirits options. Discover Claremont will once again offer a "Room and Bard" package for visitors that includes festival tickets, lawn chairs, and $50 in Claremont Chamber gift cards to secure a picnic meal for a memorable outdoor evening in Claremont. Visit DiscoverClaremont.com/specials for more information on the hotel specials; find festival tickets at OpheliasJump.org.

September 14 – Claremont Village Wine Walk: Claremont Village businesses will be serving wine and offering food tastings at more than 40 sites. Live music performances will be held throughout the Village.

October 26 – Village Venture Arts & Crafts Faire: The region's largest annual Arts & Crafts Fair. Get your holiday shopping done early as you walk the streets of the Claremont Village lined with over 400 booths selling unique art, original crafts, and apparel. This 38th annual street fair also features a food court, beer and wine garden, and local entertainment.

Claremont's five hotel choices range from economy to upscale. Full-service options include the 14-acre DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont on Historic Route 66, and the boutique Hotel Casa 425 in the Claremont Village. Budget-minded tourists will find Claremont Lodge, Knights Inn Claremont, and Motel 6 Claremont along Interstate 10, each featuring outdoor pools. Pets are welcome at Motel 6 and Hotel Casa 425 with advance reservations.

Inviting nighttime entertainment for adult travelers includes dueling pianos at Piano Piano (at DoubleTree), dinner theater at the Candlelight Pavilion, local bands at various restaurants, and popular and arthouse movies at Laemmle's Claremont 5.

Specials and visitor information can be found at DiscoverClaremont.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ron Antonette, 562-596-4466

212156@email4pr.com

SOURCE Discover Claremont

Related Links

http://DiscoverClaremont.com

