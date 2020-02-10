GET A SNEAK PEEK INSIDE THE NATION'S LARGEST AUTO SHOW!

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- This February, the nation's largest and longest-running auto show will take place at McCormick Place in Chicago, Ill. Open to the public from February 8-17, the 2020 Chicago Auto Show will welcome thousands of car enthusiasts and in-market shoppers, who want to see, touch and drive the latest models. Kelley Blue Book editor Matt DeLorenzo gives us a look at the latest trends he sees in the automotive industry in 2020.

World's First Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive System – Now 1 Million Sold - Acura debuted the world's first torque vectoring all-wheel drive system – Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) – 16 years ago and have now sold 1 million vehicles with the system. Currently available on the TLX and RLX sedans, RDX and MDX SUVs and NSX super car.

Solar Roof System increases driving range - Hyundai Motor's Solar Roof System makes its debut on the Sonata Hybrid. This system recharges the hybrid battery increasing driving range by a couple of miles after 6 hours of charging while preventing unnecessary battery discharge when the car is off. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid's solar panel roof directly charges the 12-volt and hybrid batteries and outputs 205 watts of electricity.

Safest and most advanced Outback – The 2020 Subaru Outback is offering the most advanced features in its history while still achieving top scores and ratings from IIHS. With EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, DriverFocus, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, and a Tablet-style high-definition SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch touchscreen it's the most capable Outback ever.

The Refreshed 2020 Kia Cadenza - Brimming with new design elements, technology and available convenience features, the 2020 Cadenza remains true to its mission of offering luxurious interior surroundings combined with a quiet and composed ride. Significant interior enhancements for 2020 improve ergonomics and a number of newly standard Kia Drive Wisei driver-assist technologies make time behind the wheel of the Cadenza more pleasant than ever.

Know before you go - Conducting research before shopping for a new car can save you time and money. Make sure to check out the Kelley Blue Book Price Advisor information to see what others have been paying recently and find the best deal for you.

