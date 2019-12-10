Get a Taste of The Sweet Life with NCA's New Video Series, Streaming Now

Produced and distributed by the National Confectioners Association, The Sweet Life is a dynamic and exciting look at the magic of manufacturing in the confectionery industry through the eyes of those people who know it best – the people that spend their days making chocolate, candy, gum and mints.

"In the age of digital video streaming, we're leveraging the moment to highlight the faces and voices of chocolate and candy makers like never before and turn the fascinating story of the confectionery industry into a binge-worthy media moment," John Downs, president and CEO of NCA, said. "There's nothing quite like getting a behind-the-scenes tour from the people responsible for making the treats that we all know and love."

A trailer for the series and the first two episodes are available now on NCASweetLife.com. Each episode will feature a different American confectionery manufacturing company. Future episodes will launch throughout 2020 and feature companies like Smarties, Perfetti Van Melle (maker of Airheads and Mentos), Elmer Chocolate and more.

The first episode features Spangler® Candy Company – maker of candy canes, Dum-Dums®, circus peanuts, Necco® Wafers, Sweethearts® and other iconic treats.

"At Spangler, we bring a sense of pride to the work that we do and the candy that we create, and we're excited to share that with Americans across the country through our products and through The Sweet Life series," Kirk Vashaw, CEO of Spangler® Candy Company and chairman of the NCA Board of Trustees, said. "Bryan, Ohio, has been our home for a long time, and we're pleased to provide viewers the opportunity to see what our community and our company are all about."

The second episode in the series features The Madelaine Chocolate Company, based in Rockaway Beach, New York – the multigenerational family company that makes iconic foil-wrapped chocolates for special occasions like Valentine's Day, Easter, National Candy Month, Halloween and the winter holidays.

Chocolate, candy, gum and mints are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 54,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. For every job created in confectionery manufacturing, another ten are supported in related industries. In total, more than 607,000 American jobs are supported by the U.S. confectionery industry.

Watch The Sweet Life at NCASweetLife.com – and look for new episodes to be released throughout 2020.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes chocolate, candy, gum and mints, and the companies that make these special treats.

