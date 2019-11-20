Get Access to Information on Healthcare Issues with the Healthguv App

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical social networking just got even easier with the newly launched Healthguv app. Renowned for its unique healthcare network, Healthguv has been a hub of medical related information ever since its inauguration. Enjoy Healthguv on your Android, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

The founders of Healthguv Gabrielle Valmon, Joseph Creadle, Camille Valmon

The social networking website has gained hundreds of followers from all across the world, eager to connect with peers and medical experts. With the Healthguv app, the site has become even more user friendly and easy to navigate. Launched during the holiday season, the app has already made waves in the tech startup industry.

Joseph Creadle, Camille Valmon and Gabrielle Valmon, the founders of Healthguv, are excited about the launch of their app. Joseph said, "Social media has become one of the most effective ways of connecting people globally. Nowadays, individuals rely upon social networking channels for pretty much everything, from advertising products, organizing campaigns, and getting their daily dose of news. In this fast-paced world, people want instant access to these services and an app dedicated to medical social networking is the ultimate way to go about it."

Just as Healthguv has been carefully designed by a team of medical experts, the Healthguv app is no different. It brings the global community together even more efficiently, making it easier for members to exchange information, seek professional advice, and discuss treatment options online.

A representative for Healthguv stated, "We acknowledge the advantage social media apps have over their websites. They're more accessible to the users, and can easily be navigated on their smartphones and other devices. Our app has been designed to make it even easier for Healthguv's members to sign up and stay connected. With its user friendly features, they can now get quicker access to their healthcare information."

Healthguv has been the go-to channel for the online community. By connecting members with healthcare information, it's been an extremely useful platform in creating awareness about various medical issues. There are millions of people all over the world who are in search for people who share their rare medical conditions. Users can get the latest reviews, google a disease, upload images, videos and instantly chat with other users. Create a network with people globally.

