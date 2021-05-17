Get Active for a Great Cause: Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's Second Annual Dunkin' JOY Run to Support Health and Hunger Relief Efforts for Kids

CANTON, Mass., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of last year's inaugural Dunkin' Joy Run, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation today announced its second annual Dunkin' JOY Run to help bring some fun to staying active while fostering a community that seeks to help others. The 100-mile challenge takes place June 1 through June 30, and Dunkin' fans across the country are invited to participate by running or walking in their neighborhoods, home gyms, or wherever they choose. All funds raised will benefit the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation to bring joy to children battling hunger or illness.

Last year, with most people staying home due to the pandemic and health and hunger relief organizations needing funding more than ever, the Dunkin' Joy Run was a great opportunity for people to be active while supporting a good cause. Participants logged more than 49,000 miles collectively across 36 states raising more than $235,000 for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. Nearly 300 participants reached the challenge goal to complete at least 100 miles during the month-long run. Funding helped support health and hunger relief organizations across the country.

This year's Dunkin' Joy Run is as important as ever. Even while the country approaches its "new normal," funding needs remain at an all-time high for many health and hunger relief organizations.

Beginning today, runners and walkers can register for the Dunkin' JOY Run at www.bringjoy.org. People who register at the Dunkin' Runner level will receive a Dunkin' JOY Run t-shirt and for those participants looking for a challenge to achieve 100 miles, there is the opportunity to see their picture displayed on one of Dunkin's hometown billboards in Boston this year. In partnership with MoveSpring, a mileage tracking platform, participants will be able to easily track their miles throughout the month. All registrants will receive fun and colorful gifs and stickers to share their progress on social media during the month.

Dunkin' JOY Run participants can fundraise, with no minimum amount required, to support the Foundation and receive incentives for their fundraising achievements. Participants can create a personal fundraising page and fundraise as individuals, join a team, or start a team. As they hit fundraising levels, participants will become eligible to receive prizes including a running buff, water bottle, cooler bag, and long sleeve zip-up – with the top fundraising individual receiving a Dunkin' mini fridge.

"Last year, people across America really stepped up to enthusiastically support the Dunkin' JOY Run, our mission, and their fellow runners," said Karen Raskopf, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. "All of this amazing support and funds raised made a big difference to health and hunger relief organizations across the country. We look forward to another successful year."

While registering for the Dunkin' Joy Run, runners and walkers can choose a running level and set a mileage goal based on their level of commitment.

Dunkin' Runner ($65) : For runners or walkers who set a goal of completing and tracking 100 miles. This group will be eligible for mileage and fundraising incentives and will receive a finisher medal if they complete mileage goals. Dunkin' runners will receive an event t-shirt.

For runners or walkers who set a goal of completing and tracking 100 miles. This group will be eligible for mileage and fundraising incentives and will receive a finisher medal if they complete mileage goals. Dunkin' runners will receive an event t-shirt. Dunkin' VIP Runner ($100) : For runners or walkers who set a goal of completing and tracking 100 miles. This group will be eligible for mileage and fundraising incentives and will receive a finisher medal if they complete mileage goals. All Dunkin' VIP runners will receive an event t-shirt and official Dunkin' Runner hat, as well as a surprise Dunkin' JOY Run gift at the end of the challenge.

For runners or walkers who set a goal of completing and tracking 100 miles. This group will be eligible for mileage and fundraising incentives and will receive a finisher medal if they complete mileage goals. All Dunkin' VIP runners will receive an event t-shirt and official Dunkin' Runner hat, as well as a surprise Dunkin' JOY Run gift at the end of the challenge. Original Brew Crew ($35) : For people of all abilities. This group is eligible for fundraising incentives.

For people of all abilities. This group is eligible for fundraising incentives. Munchkins® Milers ($10) : For younger walkers and runners.

To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, and find additional details about the Dunkin' JOY Run, visit www.bringjoy.org.

About the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Caroline Medeiros

781-737-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

Related Links

http://www.bringjoy.org

