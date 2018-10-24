Get an Edge in EMS: Protect Your Staff, Patients and Business

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As thousands of emergency medical services professionals converge on Nashville, Tenn., Medline EMS will be at the 2018 EMS World Expo to help them keep up with the constant changes and demands of the industry. Along with solutions for revenue, patient care, and cost savings at the Medline EMS booth, a Medline expert on opioid addiction will provide new ways to approach the crippling drug epidemic.

"With EMS staff from more than 50 countries attending, Medline EMS understands the concerns that are keeping these hard-working medical professionals up at night," says Rhonda Baliff, division manager, Medline EMS. "Our 100 years' servicing the entire continuum of care gives us the unique ability to boost EMS organizations' budget efficiencies while also supporting those on the frontlines with the proper tools and programs."

New Approach to Opioid Crisis

Emergency department visits for suspected opioid overdoses jumped 30 percent. It can often be frustrating for EMS professionals as they're being asked to respond to more opioid-related calls. Robert Brandt, market sales director, Medline, will be part of two sessions at EMS World addressing the drug crisis. Brandt's son, Robby, died from an overdose at the age of 20. Brandt's mission is to educate students, teachers, medical professionals and law enforcement about drug addiction.

"There is a significant gap in access and awareness to care that exists at the point when the first responder is on scene," says Brandt. "I know more education is needed to assist EMS professionals in understanding addiction, the addict's perspective and what is driving their behavior, as well as the impact to the family. Given my background, I'm able to provide that new perspective to these groups."

Elevating Patient Care, Revenue and Operational Efficiency

U.S. lawmakers recognize the funding challenges for emergency medical services given the current Medicare payment structure, and are even introducing new legislation to reduce the shortfall to agencies. The patients EMS workers see are also aging. The number of people 65 and older grew three percent from 2000 to 2016. Medline is presenting ways to address the complex reimbursement structure at the 2018 EMS World Expo with products and partnerships.

Along with Medline serving EMS providers with manufactured products such as glucose monitoring systems and exam gloves, Medline's partner in revenue realization for EMS, Fire Recovery USA, will be available for insights on cost recovery services.

Medline is also excited to announce a new partnership with Darley, a company that has dedicated more than 100 years to working with emergency services and fire in delivering quality firefighting equipment. Medline continues to make the right partnerships to ensure it's going above and beyond in helping EMS organizations navigate the various areas of their operations...

Visit booth #1619 to engage with Medline EMS. Register at https://sched.co/EAHt for Robert Brandt's presentation on addiction. For the panel on Unique Approaches to the Opioid Epidemic register at https://sched.co/E8hs. To learn more about products and solutions for EMS organizations, visit https://ems.medline.com/.

About Medline

Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the health care industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company offers 550,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,600 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care. For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com or http://www.medline.com/social-media to connect with Medline on its social media channels.

