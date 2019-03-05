Get an Expert's View on Brexit Vote

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the British Parliament set to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's latest attempt to create an orderly Brexit plan, The MoneyShow has invited Natasha Goodman, deputy head of FX for IG, to address its TradersEXPO New York audience via a live link from London.

TradersEXPO New York will present and live stream on the web: "Brexit: The View from London"at 2:30 p.m. EDT at the New York Hilton Midtown. Joining Goodman on the panel from New York will be Christopher Vecchio, senior currency strategist at DailyFX.com and Rupert Osborne, CEO of IG US.

No geopolitical event has had a greater impact on the foreign exchange markets—particularly the euro and British pound—than Great Britain's decision to exit the European Union (Brexit) three years ago, and the ongoing negotiations on what form that Brexit will take.

While it is possible that we will know the results of the vote by the time Goodman addresses the largest retail conference for active traders, the impact of those results will play out over days, weeks, and months.

Will the plan be approved? If the plan is rejected, does that mean there will be a hard Brexit? What will that mean for May's future as Prime Minister? Will Parliament choose to offer May more time? Will the European Union choose to act punitively towards the UK if they once again fail to present a rational plan to leave the EU?

These are all questions that could have a great impact on forex markets and your portfolio. The MoneyShow has put together a team with the expertise to breakdown what this vote will mean to FX markets today, and in the coming weeks and months. Don't miss this live streaming event!

