Get Approved Canada Expands into Powersports Industry With Canada Powersports Financing

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Approved Canada is thrilled to announce its expansion into the powersports industry with the addition of Canada Powersports Financing.

"It's been a dream of ours to share our passion for powersports with Canadians for years, and we are so excited to finally accomplish that with Canada Powersports Financing," Owner Peter Farah said. "We truly believe that nothing allows you to experience all of Canada quite like adventure, and we can't wait to help you explore the country."

Get Approved Canada

In addition to unbeatable auto financing, people throughout the country can now finance their favorite powersport vehicle. Just like its beginnings in the auto lending industry, Canada Powersports Financing provides the perfect combination of affordable financing and superior customer service.

In doing so, the company makes it easier than ever for outdoor enthusiasts to secure customized financing based on their credit history. From good credit to bad credit to no credit, Canada Powersports Financing guarantees approval.

"We know firsthand how frustrating it can be trying to build your credit before being able to lock down a loan," Farrah said. "At the same time, those with great credit should be rewarded for their work. That's why we tailor our services so that everyone can experience the thrill that powersports provide."

The company has earned the trust of thousands throughout the country by working diligently to secure the best loan rates possible. Thanks in part to its relationships with 15 trusted lenders, Canada Powersports Financing is the best way to purchase from some of the leading brands in the powersport industry, including Suzuki, Polaris, Ski-Doo, and more.

Led by a team of industry professionals with extensive experience in automotive lending, Canada Powersports Financing specializes in RV loans to take you across Canada, dirt bike financing to help you soar across the trails, and snowmobile loans to let you explore some of the country's untouched land.

Canada Powersports Financing prides itself in providing lightning-quick approvals and unbeatable customer service to ensure that outdoor enthusiasts can begin exploring immediately. To learn more about how Canada Powersports Financing is redefining the industry, please visit CanadaPowersportsFinancing.com today.

About Canada Powersports Financing

Since 2012, the leaders at Canada Powersports Financing have reinvented automotive lending by making it possible for everyone to secure loans. By partnering with 15 of the most reputable lenders in Canada, the company offers flexible terms and affordable payments on a variety of powersport loans, including RVs, snowmobiles, ATVs, boats, dirt bikes, and more. Having funded the purchase of thousands of vehicles, Canada Powersports Financing routinely meets and exceeds the regulations put in place by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry and the Used Car Dealer Association.

