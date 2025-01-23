Get Award Season Ready with Regal's Best Picture Film Festival

Tickets for each Best Picture Oscar®-nominated film only $5 for Regal Crown Club members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following today's nominations for filmmaking's highest honor, the Oscars®, Regal announces their annual Best Picture Film Festival will take place February 21-March 2. Tickets for each of the Best Picture Oscar®-nominated films will be $6 at participating locations with a special $5 admission price and $7 concession combo available to Regal Crown Club members.

Best Picture Oscar-nominated films screening at the Regal Best Picture Film Festival are:

Regal Best Picture Film Festival Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

Anora (R)

The Brutalist (R)

A Complete Unknown (R)

Conclave (PG)

Dune: Part Two (PG-13)

Emilia Pérez (R)

I'm Still Here (PG-13)

Nickel Boys (PG-13)

The Substance (R)

Wicked (PG)

"As the ultimate destination for moviegoing during the awards season, we are excited to present these Oscar-nominated films during the Regal Best Picture Film Festival," said John Curry, Senior Vice President Commercial at Regal. "These films represent the best of 2024 and what better way to see all the nominees than back on the big screen, how they were intended to be seen."

Tickets for each Oscar-nominated title in the Regal Best Picture Film Festival are $6 and will be available for purchase starting on January 23. Joining the Regal Crown Club is free, and members will receive $1 off admission on Best Picture Oscar-nominated titles and a $7 small popcorn and drink combo offer for each festival visit. For showtimes and ticketing information, as well as a list of participating theatres, visit Regal through the mobile app or online at REGmovies.com.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu, and aired live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,681 screens in 417 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of December 31, 2024. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

