Get Axed Selects Orchatect to Fuel Growth

DALLAS, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchatect today announced Get Axed has selected Orchatect's Maestro platform to further drive business success for the company and its franchisees. Now with the Maestro Intelligence Hub, Get Axed can collect, monitor, manage, and evaluate data in real-time at all points throughout the business.

Get Axed corporate logo Maestro Intelligence Hub logo

"Orchatect is excited to welcome Get Axed into the Maestro® family and as a trusted partner, we look forward to helping them manage their business, find new and innovative solutions to help them succeed and increase profitability as they grow their business to additional locations." says Monty Miller, President & CIO.

"We are beyond thrilled to partner with Orchatect; it's what we've been missing to propel our business to an entirely new level," says Aaron Wymer, CEO at Get Axed.

About Orchatect: Orchatect is a total business management solution that enables all your technology to communicate and integrate with each other so you have a birds-eye view of your financials, operations, and security as well as being able to focus on the details and address issues as our platform alerts you to them. With this, we save you time and money and enable you to work ON your business, not IN it. Learn more about us at https://www.orchatect.com.

About Get Axed: Get Axed is your entertainment option perfect for anyone looking for a new indoor hobby! The owners of Get Axed had a dream to make the most visually appealing and interactive axe throwing bar. We strive to make your experience unique and memorable which is why we invested in state of the art equipment to bring you more than one way to enjoy axe throwing. Players can easily select between multiple interactive games to really customize the experience and with over 4,200 square feet of space and 14 targets, we always have room for you at Get Axed! Learn more about us at https://www.getaxed.com.

Contact: David Sin

Phone: 408-838-9918

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Orchatect

