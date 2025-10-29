Get Back to Being Active, Knee Replacement Patients in Tampa Bay, Now Enjoying Faster Recoveries thanks to Optimotion Implants

Physicians are now offering the state-of-the-art Lateral Approach total knee replacements using Optimotion Implants for their patients in the Tampa Bay Region, transforming patient care and operational efficiency

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimotion Implants, a medical device company that designs and manufactures total knee replacement implants and associated surgical instrumentation is expanding operations in the Tampa Bay area. Optimotion Implants is the only company in the world utilizing the revolutionary Lateral Approach technique in total knee replacement. Participating surgeons are highly trained on the Lateral Approach which allows them to do what others cannot, leading to better outcomes for patients.

"We are excited to offer the minimally invasive Lateral Approach technique to Tampa Bay patients because it allows them to potentially start walking the same day after surgery," said Dr. Steve Nguyen, Founder of Optimotion Implants. "The recovery is generally quicker with less initial pain and less damage to soft tissue, often yielding superior functional outcomes than the traditional anterior approach."

Optimotion was built on the idea that a knee replacement does not have to put life on hold. The Optimotion Implants (OI) Blue Total Knee System is designed for younger, active patients who want to get back on their feet faster. Optimotion's patent-pending instruments are catered toward the minimally invasive Lateral Approach to total knee replacement. This approach can be performed at outpatient surgery centers, sending patients home the same day.

The Lateral Approach preserves the quadriceps muscle by placing the incision on the lateral side of the knee. This method has been shown to exhibit numerous benefits to the patient.

Patient Benefits include :

Lateral Approach minimizes muscle impact, preserving surrounding muscles

Smaller incision, cosmetically preferred

Faster recovery due to muscle sparing approach – less nerve damage

Improved range of motion

Ideal for Outpatient Surgery Centers

Most importantly, Optimotion's procedure leads to higher patient satisfaction rates (15% higher than the national average). To hear patient testimonials click here.

The OI Blue Total Knee System includes a wide variety of implants with both cemented and cementless options for surgeon preference.

Doctors in the Tampa Bay Region offering Optimotion Implants include:

Dr. Mitchell R. Herrema, DO - Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay

1011 Jeffords St. Bldg D Clearwater, FL

1011 Jeffords St. Bldg D Clearwater, FL David Cheong, MD - Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida Countryside

2414 Enterprise Rd. Clearwater, FL

Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida - Morton Plant 430

Morton Plant St, Suite 301 Clearwater, FL

For more information visit: https://optimotionimplants.com/

About Optimotion Implants

Optimotion Implants, LLC is a medical device company that designs and manufactures total knee replacement implants and associated surgical instrumentation for the revolutionary Lateral Approach total knee replacement. Optimotion was built on the idea that a knee replacement does not have to put life on hold. The OI Blue Total Knee System is designed for younger, active patients who want to get back on their feet more quickly. Our patent-pending instruments are catered towards the minimally invasive Lateral Approach to total knee replacement. This approach can be performed at outpatient surgery centers, sending patients home the same day.

Media Inquiries:

Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Optimotion Implants