Get Back-to-School Ready with It's Boba Time!
Aug 13, 2024, 14:42 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gear up for the new school year with It's Boba Time's exciting back-to-school promotion! Starting Wednesday, August 14th, customers can score a free It's Boba Time tote bag with any purchase of $25 or more. Want an extra tote? They're also available for purchase at just $15 each—perfect for carrying your essentials in style!
But the fun doesn't stop there! On Monday, August 19th, It's Boba Time is launching a special social media giveaway on their Instagram page @itsbobatime where 10 lucky winners will receive 2 sets of trendy glass mugs, caps, and totes. Don't miss your chance to win these must-have items!
Giveaway Details:
- Launch Date: Monday, August 19th
- Prizes: 2 sets of glass mugs, caps, and totes per each winner
- Winners will be chosen on Friday, August 23rd at 5pm PST
- Must be 18 years of age or older to enter this free giveaway. No purchase necessary. Official rules and details at itsbobatime.com.
Join the back-to-school buzz and make this year's return to class a little sweeter with It's Boba Time!
About It's Boba Time
Founded in 2003 with a passion for boba, It's Boba Time has expanded from 40 drinks to over 140 options, including smoothies, slushes, milk teas, and fresh juices, all made-to-order with fresh fruits and customizable toppings. It's Boba Time creates a welcoming environment where everyone can find their favorite drink, making them a beloved destination for boba enthusiasts across Los Angeles and beyond. Their commitment to quality and innovation ensures every visit is a delightful experience. For more information, please visit itsbobatime.com or follow us on Instagram at @itsbobatime.
SOURCE It's Boba Time
Share this article