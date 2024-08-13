Get Back-to-School Ready with It's Boba Time!

News provided by

It's Boba Time

Aug 13, 2024, 14:42 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gear up for the new school year with It's Boba Time's exciting back-to-school promotion! Starting Wednesday, August 14th, customers can score a free It's Boba Time tote bag with any purchase of $25 or more. Want an extra tote? They're also available for purchase at just $15 each—perfect for carrying your essentials in style!

But the fun doesn't stop there! On Monday, August 19th, It's Boba Time is launching a special social media giveaway on their Instagram page @itsbobatime where 10 lucky winners will receive 2 sets of trendy glass mugs, caps, and totes. Don't miss your chance to win these must-have items!

Giveaway Details:

  • Launch Date: Monday, August 19th

  • Prizes: 2 sets of glass mugs, caps, and totes per each winner

  • Winners will be chosen on Friday, August 23rd at 5pm PST

  • Must be 18 years of age or older to enter this free giveaway. No purchase necessary. Official rules and details at itsbobatime.com.

Join the back-to-school buzz and make this year's return to class a little sweeter with It's Boba Time!

About It's Boba Time

Founded in 2003 with a passion for boba, It's Boba Time has expanded from 40 drinks to over 140 options, including smoothies, slushes, milk teas, and fresh juices, all made-to-order with fresh fruits and customizable toppings. It's Boba Time creates a welcoming environment where everyone can find their favorite drink, making them a beloved destination for boba enthusiasts across Los Angeles and beyond. Their commitment to quality and innovation ensures every visit is a delightful experience. For more information, please visit itsbobatime.com or follow us on Instagram at @itsbobatime.

SOURCE It's Boba Time

