Get Cashback This Christmas When You Buy Now, Pay Later using Zip

Having just launched their Tap & Zip service, this Buy Now Pay Later

giant has decided to celebrate with an exciting and helpful offer. Tap & Zip allows you to add their digital Zip payment card to your Apple Pay or Google Pay and use it as you would any other contactless service.

This promotion is valid through January 8, 2021 for those looking to do a bit of last-minute shopping or book a surprise trip home to see the family.

This BNPL support is applauded by Aussies who are trying to keep things normal for their families during the holidays. As this year has been anything but typical, the chance for Christmas to bring a bit of normalcy seems a nice change of pace.

The 3% cashback offer can be claimed for any Christmas spending whether it be food for the evening feast, decorations for the house, gifts to put under the tree or a few Christmas cocktails at the pub before the holiday breakup.

While holiday discount deals are standard this time of year, this is a bold move by a Buy Now, Pay Later service. Fintech companies are not generally known for promotions or discounts; however, this type of offer makes sense given the competition in the market and the time of year.

While there may be a growing group of BNPL companies vying for top position, Zip's generous offer during the holidays set them apart as a company that truly cares about the struggles that Australians have faced this year.

