Get Covered Hires Rick Folgmann as COO

Fintech veteran will oversee operational and administrative activities

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Covered , a leading insurance technology provider for multifamily operators, managers, residents and distribution partners, today announced it has hired Rick Folgmann as Chief Operations Officer.

Folgmann, an adept fintech veteran, possesses more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in various sectors of the financial and insurance industries. With enthusiasm for innovation and customer service, his focus will be on cultivating industry relationships and optimizing operational capacity for Get Covered as the company continues to scale its suite of products and services.

"We are honored to have Rick step into this role as COO and help us strategically expand our multifamily presence," said Brandon Tobman, CEO of Get Covered. "He has made substantial contributions to both the fintech and insurance spaces, and we're lucky to have him on our team. With an unmatched track record, Rick adds immense value to Get Covered and its mission to make insurance purchasing and monitoring more widely available at apartment communities."

As part of his duties, Folgmann will design and implement policies and services that promote Get Covered's vision of continued growth. Overseeing day-to-day operational and administrative activities, he will guide the company as it enhances its innovative approach to offering premium insurance options and monitoring services to renters and operators across the country.

Prior to joining Get Covered, Folgmann served as Head of Operations for Hippo Insurance where he helped redefine the digital insurance landscape and played an integral role in positioning the company going public through a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners Z in 2021. In addition to his new position as COO of Get Covered, Folgmann has held executive roles at E-Loan and OneMain Financial, formerly known as Springleaf Financial.

"At the core of any insurtech platform is a desire to make life easier for customers by simplifying the insurance buying and monitoring process," Folgmann said. "I have a tremendous passion for not only introducing revolutionary products that add value to people's experiences, but to deliver those services with an impeccable level of customer support. Brandon is a respected leader and visionary in this industry, and together, I'm more than confident we will accelerate Get Covered to new heights."

Get Covered provides insurance technology products and services for the multifamily industry that makes buying, selling and tracking insurance as simple and seamless as possible. Modern renters can search various policies and make a customized purchase within minutes while operators can easily monitor residents' policies to certify they're in compliance.

Get Covered builds software solutions for the property insurance sector and acts as the bridge between insurance and real estate. Clients include insurance carriers, insurance agencies, property managers, landlords and membership associations who offer our insurance products to their clients, residents or members. For more information, please visit getcovered.io .

