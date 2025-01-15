Get Covered Welcomes Dharmesh Shroff as VP of Engineering

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Covered, a leading renters insurance technology company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dharmesh Shroff as VP of Engineering. Dharmesh brings over 18 years of experience driving technology innovation in the PropTech space, where he has consistently delivered scalable platforms and seamless integrations.

Get Covered Logo (PRNewsfoto/Get Covered)

"We are excited to welcome Dharmesh to the Get Covered family," said CEO, Brandon Tobman. "His deep expertise in building robust integrations and API ecosystems will be instrumental as we continue to redefine the renter's insurance experience for our customers and partners and expand our offering."

Proven Expertise in Technology Leadership

Dharmesh joins Get Covered following a distinguished career that includes serving as SVP of Engineering at Entrata and other leading Property Management Systems companies. "I'm excited about the opportunity to bring transformative technology to the insurance industry, much like I did in the PropTech space," Dharmesh said. "The parallels between PropTech and InsurTech—both dealing with highly fragmented data and the need for seamless integrations—make this an exciting new challenge."

Vision for the Future

As VP of Engineering, Dharmesh aims to enhance the customer experience by advancing real-time data integration, incorporating AI-driven capabilities for smarter interactions, and setting new standards for API security and interoperability. His goal is to help create a highly adaptable integration framework that empowers partners and developers while delivering faster, more personalized insurance solutions.

"APIs are more than just tools; they're the backbone of connected, smarter customer experiences," Dharmesh explained.

Building on a Culture of Excellence

In addition to his technical expertise, Dharmesh is known for his leadership in building world-class engineering teams. At Pattern he hired over 95 employees across development roles, while at Entrata, he built a robust operation which grew to over 800 employees.

"Attracting and retaining top talent starts with creating a culture of innovation, ownership, and growth," Dharmesh said.

Dharmesh's leadership style is also influenced by his commitment to mindfulness, which helps him stay empathetic, focused, and resilient in high-pressure situations.

About Get Covered

Get Covered is revolutionizing the renters insurance industry with cutting-edge technology that simplifies the insurance process for tenants, landlords, and property managers. By combining innovative solutions with a customer-centric approach, Get Covered is setting a new standard for insurance technology.

For more information about Get Covered and its leadership team, visit www.getcovered.io

SOURCE Get Covered