Get Cray and Eat Your Way Through Southeast Texas on the Cajun Trail - Beaumont's Free Foodie Passport

Designed to showcase Beaumont's unique culinary scene and give visitors a taste of Southeast Texas, passport holders can savor gumbo and etouffee, crawfish and boil platters, boudin balls and links, BBQ crabs, and other regional delicacies while expanding their palate and learning about the nuances of Cajun cuisine.

"The stops on the pass demonstrate a huge range of restaurants in our area from hidden gems and foodie finds to beloved local establishments that have been around for decades. There's something for everyone as we really want people to see that Cajun food encompasses everything from that messy seafood platter to fine-dining, but that it's all delicious in its own way," said Lauren Monitz, Marketing and Tourism Developer.

Users can sign up for free at explore.visitbeaumonttx.com, which will download the pass on their phone via an email and text. They can dine around at each of the restaurants at their leisure, in any order, and earn prizes for "checking in" to 5,10, and 15 stops. They'll take home fun prizes like t-shirts and local TexJoy spice blends and have the opportunity to earn even more swag for sharing their pics and bites on social media with the hashtags #EATBMT and #VisitBeaumontTX.

"Culinary Trails are an exciting new initiative for us as a way to not only encourage eating local but to attract more drive market visitation. Make it a road trip or weekend getaway, try some of our unique cuisine, and bring a taste of Beaumont home with you," said Christina Lokey, Marketing Director. "By encouraging visitors to eat local, we keep more money in the local economy and support the small business owners, while also providing them a unique marketing opportunity."

About Visit Beaumont: On the border between Louisiana and the Lone Star State, Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique for the South. Come explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in one of America's original Boomtowns.

SOURCE City of Beaumont - CVB