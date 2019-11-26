Get Educated on Everything CBD with Global Widget's New CBD University Podcast

"Being a trusted and experienced name in the CBD industry since 2016, we know that education is paramount," said Kevin Collins, Global Widget co-founder and co-CEO. "The CBD University Podcast will educate both consumers and our distribution and retail partners regarding products, potential benefits, legality, and how to incorporate CBD into their everyday lifestyle."

Each episode will examine the growing CBD industry including the latest news and trends, new product details from Global Widget's brands and its commitment to the quality of its products. Guests including industry insiders, Global Widget experts in manufacturing, distribution, legal and compliance, research and development and its distribution and retail partners are scheduled to appear in future episodes. Listeners can subscribe to the podcast on their favorite listening platform to receive notifications when new episodes are published.

"With the growth of our industry, consumers, retailers and wholesalers can count on the CBD University Podcast for ongoing education and information in this rapidly changing industry," said Collins. "With our in-house manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing, legal, compliance, research and development teams and our commitment to quality and compliance, we have become leaders in premium CBD products."

About Global Widget:

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines: Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script, and Pure Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that lead to premium products and keeps our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000 square foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities that reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyle and wellbeing. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager

813.497.5752 | mediarelations@globalwidget.com

SOURCE Global Widget