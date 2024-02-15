Get Egg-cited: PEEPS® and Heelys Collaborate on a Sweet Release

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PEEPS® Brand, known for its iconic Marshmallow treats, and Heelys, the original shoes with wheels, have joined forces to bring a burst of sweetness and fun to your springtime footwear collection. Just in time for Easter, PEEPS® and Heelys have introduced the PEEPS® x Heelys collaboration, a delightful fusion of style and functionality that promises to bring smiles and excitement to fans of all ages.

PEEPS x Heelys

This latest collaboration from Heelys takes inspiration from the beloved PEEPS® candies, infusing their signature shoes with a whimsical twist. The new PEEPS® x Heelys feature an oversized PEEPS® Bunny plush as the tongue of the shoe, adding a pop of color and charm to the classic Heelys design. Additionally, each pair comes with a delightful PEEPS® Chick removable charm, making them a must-have accessory for any PEEPS® enthusiast.

"We are thrilled to unveil this Easter basket must-have just in time for the Easter season," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "This partnership is truly a perfect match, as it blends the joy and colors of our iconic Marshmallow treats with the fun of Heelys shoes; we can't wait for our fans to bring sweetness to every step this Easter!"

The PEEPS® x Heelys collaboration will be available in a range of kids sizes and in two colorways—get ready to hop into spring with the PEEPS® x Heelys collaboration.

"We are always seeking new and exciting ways to bring the Heelys brand to life," said Alexis Kovic, Marketing Director at Heelys. "Partnering with the PEEPS® Brand allows us to do just that, combining our love for fun and creativity into a unique and playful product that fans of all ages will adore. We can't wait for our customers to roll into spring with these sweet kicks."

Keep an eye out for these sweet kicks, available on Heelys.com and Journeys.com starting February 15, 2024. Don't miss your chance to add a touch of sweetness to your Easter celebrations and make this holiday one to remember!

Visit Heelys to see the full collection.

To download more high-res images of the PEEPS® x Heelys collaboration, click HERE.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Heelys:

Heelys revolutionized the footwear industry with its patented wheeled shoes that allow wearers to seamlessly transition from walking to rolling. Heelys encourages kids and people of all ages to explore their world and lead active and healthy lifestyles through the benefit of movement; whether it's through walking, running, or skating. For more information, please visit www.heelys.com. Follow @HeelysWorldwide on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections