Get Egg-cited: PEEPS® and Heelys Collaborate on a Sweet Release

News provided by

Just Born Quality Confections

15 Feb, 2024, 09:36 ET

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PEEPS® Brand, known for its iconic Marshmallow treats, and Heelys, the original shoes with wheels, have joined forces to bring a burst of sweetness and fun to your springtime footwear collection. Just in time for Easter, PEEPS® and Heelys have introduced the PEEPS® x Heelys collaboration, a delightful fusion of style and functionality that promises to bring smiles and excitement to fans of all ages.

Continue Reading
PEEPS x Heelys
PEEPS x Heelys

This latest collaboration from Heelys takes inspiration from the beloved PEEPS® candies, infusing their signature shoes with a whimsical twist. The new PEEPS® x Heelys feature an oversized PEEPS® Bunny plush as the tongue of the shoe, adding a pop of color and charm to the classic Heelys design. Additionally, each pair comes with a delightful PEEPS® Chick removable charm, making them a must-have accessory for any PEEPS® enthusiast.

"We are thrilled to unveil this Easter basket must-have just in time for the Easter season," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "This partnership is truly a perfect match, as it blends the joy and colors of our iconic Marshmallow treats with the fun of Heelys shoes; we can't wait for our fans to bring sweetness to every step this Easter!"

The PEEPS® x Heelys collaboration will be available in a range of kids sizes and in two colorways—get ready to hop into spring with the PEEPS® x Heelys collaboration.

"We are always seeking new and exciting ways to bring the Heelys brand to life," said Alexis Kovic, Marketing Director at Heelys. "Partnering with the PEEPS® Brand allows us to do just that, combining our love for fun and creativity into a unique and playful product that fans of all ages will adore. We can't wait for our customers to roll into spring with these sweet kicks."

Keep an eye out for these sweet kicks, available on Heelys.com and Journeys.com starting February 15, 2024. Don't miss your chance to add a touch of sweetness to your Easter celebrations and make this holiday one to remember!

Visit Heelys to see the full collection.

To download more high-res images of the PEEPS® x Heelys collaboration, click HERE.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Heelys:

Heelys revolutionized the footwear industry with its patented wheeled shoes that allow wearers to seamlessly transition from walking to rolling. Heelys encourages kids and people of all ages to explore their world and lead active and healthy lifestyles through the benefit of movement; whether it's through walking, running, or skating. For more information, please visit www.heelys.com. Follow @HeelysWorldwide on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections

Also from this source

PEEPS® Brand Invites Fans to Stay in the First-Ever "PEEPS® Sweet Suite"

PEEPS® Brand Invites Fans to Stay in the First-Ever "PEEPS® Sweet Suite"

To kick off the Easter season, the PEEPS® Brand, the iconic Marshmallow candy brand synonymous with the spring season, is offering fans the sweetest...
Sweeten the Season with The PEEPS® Brand 2024 Easter Lineup!

Sweeten the Season with The PEEPS® Brand 2024 Easter Lineup!

There's nothing sweeter than starting the new year with iconic PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies! The number one non-chocolate Easter candy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.