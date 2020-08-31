Get Endless, On-Demand Hot Water for the Whole Home this Season

EcoSmart has a solution for every need; with tankless electric water heaters that are powerful enough to provide hot water to an entire home, as well as point-of-use units and miniature tanks, which are ideal for remote locations and boosting applications.

Are you sick of cold showers in your master bathroom? Simply install a small, point-of-use tankless electric heater in the bathroom vanity and enjoy long showers with endless hot water. Would you like warm water for comfortable handwashing at the garage sink? Install an ECO MINI. Need hot water for your entire home? EcoSmart will determine the best unit based on your number of fixtures and inlet water temperature.

EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters include:

POU 3.5 & POU 6: Flow controlled and designed for low-flow handwashing.

POU 4T & POU 6T: Designed for low-flow handwashing and contain thermostatic temperature controls.

ECO 8: This 8 kW unit can be used in point-of-use or low-flow applications and provides a gallons-per-minute range of 0.8 - 1.9 depending on your inlet water temperature.

ECO 11: This 13 kW unit can be used in point-of-use or low-flow applications and provides a gallons-per-minute range of 1.3 - 3.1 depending on your inlet water temperature.

ECO 18: This 18 kW unit can be used in point-of-use or whole house applications and provides a gallons-per-minute range of 1.8 - 4.3 depending on your inlet water temperature.

ECO 27: This 27 kW unit can be used in whole house applications and provides a gallons-per-minute range of 2.7 - 6.5 depending on your inlet water temperature.

ECO 36: This 36 kW unit can be used in whole house applications and provides a gallons-per-minute range of 3.6 - 8.7 depending on your inlet water temperature.

ECO MINI : The ECO MINI Miniature Tank Collection features 1.5, 2.5, 4 and 6 gallon models, all equipped with a cord and 15-amp plug for use in a 120-volt outlet and an external temperature control knob.

For more information and a complete product list, visit EcoSmart at www.ecosmartus.com.

