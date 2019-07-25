Get "Fired Up" at NCTC's and ACA Connects' Independent Show

Opportunities in the Advertising Ecosystem

Customer Excellence, vMVPD and the OTT Landscape

Getting your Network to the Next Gen Platform

General Session with Top Viacom Executives

Our first-ever special operational track for legal and human resources professionals

Cybersecurity and Protecting Your Networks

The Latest on Breaking News from Washington, D.C. , Affecting Our Members

In addition to the full slate of panel discussions, breakout sessions and industry experts, TIS attendees will hear from keynote speakers Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary; Jason Dorsey, a recognized expert on multigenerational work force issues; and Bill Conner of SonicWall, an international expert on cybersecurity threats.

TIS is fired up to lead trailblazing discussions around industry trends, best practices and future forecasts and content providers that offer a glimpse into their future planning and key initiatives. The exhibit hall will introduce attendees to more than 125 leading suppliers, partners and content providers who are committed to delivering innovative solutions and compelling content to support the independent operators need to stay ahead of today's competition.

Rich Fickle, President and CEO, NCTC: This year's Independent Show will be bigger and better than last year's show as evidenced by all of our key metrics: number of members attending, number of exhibitors, number of speakers and the volume of new topics covered. We understand the changes facing our members and thus the effort to expand the diversity represented at the show. We hope this means members take the opportunity to learn, to build new relationships or grow the existing ones, find potential solutions to increase success and last but not least, have fun!

Matt Polka, President and CEO, ACA Connects: At this year's 14th annual Independent Show, brought to our members by NCTC and ACA Connects, we are pulling back the curtain for a real look behind-the-scenes on policy with Ari Fleischer, cybersecurity with Bill Conner of SonicWall, millennialism in the workplace with Jason Dorsey, and best practices from some of the top leaders in our business. The issues couldn't be hotter or timelier whether in our industry or in Washington, and that's why the theme of our show, IGNITE, is right on point. There is something for everyone at the Independent Show, which has become one of our industry's keystone events!

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 750-member companies in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

About ACA Connects: America's Communications Association – Based in Pittsburgh, ACA Connects is a trade organization representing more than 700 smaller and medium-sized, independent companies that provide broadband, phone and video services to nearly 8 million customers primarily located in rural and smaller suburban markets across America. Through active participation in the regulatory and legislative process in Washington, D.C., ACA Connects' members work together to advance the interests of their customers and ensure the future competitiveness and viability of their business. For more information, visit: http://www.ACAConnects.org.

