Get Fired Up with Doc Popcorn's Latest Limited-Time Flavor: Flamin' Cheesy

The spicy cheddar flavored popcorn is available now for a limited time only at Doc Popcorn locations nationwide

PADUCAH, Ky., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheese lovers unite! Doc Popcorn, the world's largest fresh-popped popcorn franchise retailer, announced the debut of their newest limited-time flavor, Flamin' Cheesy. This new flavor will provide consumers with a sensation that will ignite the taste buds and set their snack time ablaze.

Flamin' Cheesy is available now throughout the Fall season at participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide and online at docpopcorn.com. The hot new flavor infuses Doc Popcorn's classic Cheesy Cheddar goodness with a playful punch of spiciness and pairs 'a-maizingly' with other Doc Popcorn favorites including Triple White Cheddar or for extreme heat, Hoppin' Jalapeno.

"The cheesy-spicy flavor profile is trending in the snack food industry, and we're thrilled to be able to provide consumers with the perfect combination of heat and classic cheddar cheese," said Martin Azambuya, Director, Brand and Sales Support for Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn. Flamin' Cheesy was developed with our customers' tastebuds in mind and can be enjoyed either on its own or paired with our other sweet and savory flavors, creating a popcorn experience like no other."

The new limited-time flavor joins Doc Popcorn's expansive portfolio of gourmet popcorn including ¡Hola! Churros, Triple White Cheddar, Klassic Kettle, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss®, Hoppin' Jalapeno, Apple Crisp, Denver Mix™, and Simple POP™. Flavors vary by season and location. As a better-for-you snack option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives.

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores around the world. In 2022, Doc Popcorn was acquired by J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF ), a leader and innovator in the snack food industry for over 50 years.

For more information about Doc Popcorn, including franchise opportunities, visit www.docpopcorn.com . Photos of the new limited-time flavor can be found here.

About Doc Popcorn

Using whole grain kernels, proprietary flavor blends and other high-quality ingredients, Doc Popcorn handcrafts a wide variety of fresh-popped specialty flavors of popcorn free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives. Born in Boulder, Colo., Doc Popcorn started franchising in 2009. For more information and to inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.docpopcorn.com .

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snacks and beverages for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cake fries, and several bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. Founded in 1971, J&J Snack Foods has achieved forty-eight years of consistent sales and financial growth, evolving into a billion-dollar publicly traded company with seventeen manufacturing facilities and more than 4,200 employees across the country. For more information, please visit www.jjsnack.com .

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company

SOURCE Doc Popcorn