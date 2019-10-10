Get Free Comic Books During Halloween ComicFest at Local Comic Book Shops

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 26, participating comic shops across North America and around the world will hand out more than 1.7 million free comics to anyone who comes into their shop during Halloween ComicFest! During the event, anyone who goes into a participating comic shop can choose a free comic from the 28 titles available this year and participate in the fun Halloween-themed activities hosted by the comic shops. The annual event is a great way to welcome curious, first-time readers as well as longtime comic book fans into local shops to experience all the horror comics and spooky delights comic shops have to offer.

Twenty-eight free comics, including 19 full-size comics and 9 mini comics can be picked up. This year's titles include Marvel Comics' Ghost Rider: King of Hell #1, Iron Man: Road to Iron Man 2020, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #0, Star Wars: Boba Fett #1; DC Comics' DCEASED #1, The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid/ Black Canary: Ignite, and DC Superhero Girls: At Metropolis High; and Pokémon Adventures, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Spook House, among other spooktacular titles for comic readers of all ages.

Halloween ComicFest also features "The Greatest Halloween Costume Contest Ever!", running now through November 1st at 2pm EST. Fans can enter one of five categories – Superhero/Comics, Video Games, TV/Movie, Horror, or Original – just by taking a picture of themselves in costume and submitting the photo on the Halloween ComicFest website. Six winners will be selected at random: five first prize winners who will receive a $50 shopping spree to their local comic shop and one grand prize winner who will receive a $500 shopping spree to their local comic shop!

"We want communities to participate in Halloween ComicFest not only to discover the great selection of comics offered, but also to experience comic shops as premiere destinations for spooky Halloween fun. Your local comic shop is a great place to meet like-minded people and discover new comics and cool pop-culture items available each week and all year long," said Halloween ComicFest spokesperson Ashton Greenwood. "This year is the perfect time to visit your local comic book shop and celebrate Halloween ComicFest!"

For more information about Halloween ComicFest, the free comics, costume contest, and to find a participating comic shop, go to www.halloweencomicfest.com. It's time to get in your Halloween costume and take your family and friends to check out the free comics and fun at your local comic shop!

ABOUT HALLOWEEN COMIC FEST—Halloween ComicFest is an annual event where participating comic book specialty shops across North America and beyond celebrate the Halloween season by giving away free comic books to anyone who comes into their shops. The event is held the Saturday before Halloween and is the perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the many reasons why comic shops are a great destination for Halloween themed comic books, products and merchandise. From zombies, vampires, monsters and aliens to costumes and more, comic shops have it all when it comes to Halloween fun!

