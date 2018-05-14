Get Great Keyword Domains for Startups with Namecheap Easy Payments - Powered by Names.club

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, a leading domain name registrar, web hosting and technology company, has launched Namecheap Easy Payments, powered by the Names.club platform, in order to make premium domain names more accessible to startups and small businesses. Namecheap Easy Payments adds a finance option to more than 3,000 premium names priced at $5,000 or above. With Namecheap Easy Payments a startup can reap the many benefits of a strong, memorable keyword premium name for a low monthly fee, with no long-term obligation. With Namecheap Easy Payments entrepreneurs can register a great premium name for as little as $1,000 down and $66.66 per month for 60 months.

Namecheap is the first domain name registrar to offer Easy Payments powered by Names.club. The finance option is available on over 3,000 names from the .CLUB, GMO and MMX registries, with more names and registries expected to be added. Current inventory includes names ending in .Club, .Shop, .Miami, .Boston, .Fit, .Fashion, .Work, .Beer, .Yoga and more.

"We always look for ways to add value and convenience for our customers, many of whom are small businesses and entrepreneurs," said Richard Kirkendall, Namecheap CEO. "Adding the Namecheap Easy Payments finance option allows our entrepreneurial customers the opportunity to invest in a premium name over time, leaving more resources available to grow their business. By working with Names.club we were able to integrate this innovative financing feature quickly and efficiently."

.CLUB CEO Colin Campbell added, "Namecheap is one of our best registrar partners and with their forward thinking approach they were ideal to implement Easy Payments powered by our Names.club platform. We're excited to be in a position to enable financing for not only .CLUB names, but also for names from other registries such as GMO and MMX. We believe in the power of a great keyword domain, and we also believe that a monthly payment plan is the best way to get great premium domains in the hands of real business end-users. It makes perfect sense to make Easy Payments more widely available through great registrars like Namecheap."

When searching for a domain name at Namecheap.com, names that offer Namecheap Easy Payments have a prominent "FINANCE" button and the monthly payment amount in their search result listing.

About Namecheap

Namecheap is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating nearly two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With close to 10 million domains now under management, Namecheap is among the top domain registrar and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit https://namecheap.com.

About Names.club

Names.club is the premium domain name sales and financing platform created and operated by .CLUB Domains, LLC. Led by Internet entrepreneur Colin Campbell, whose prior successes include Tucows Interactive and Hostopia.com, .Club Domains, LLC was formed for the purpose of becoming the .CLUB gTLD registry. With more than 1.2 million domain names sold to date .CLUB leads the pack of new domain extensions in premium sales and usage. For more information visit www.Names.club.

