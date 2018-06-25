Get Grillin' With Big Moe And Big Red's Summer BBQ Promotion

Known for its sweet and smooth flavor, Big Red is the perfect complement to BBQ's spicy, salty flavors. Big Red has partnered with Big Moe, who is nationally regarded as a BBQ expert, grill master and competitor. He has competed in hundreds of competitions and served as a judge on "BBQ Pitmasters."

"Big Red and BBQ is a long-standing tradition among our fans. We are thrilled to partner with Big Moe, and tap into his BBQ expertise and passion, and continue to be a staple at the BBQ table this summer," says Big Red's SVP of Marketing Thomas Oh.

Big Moe and Big Red will throw a deluxe backyard BBQ party for the grand prize winner and 50 friends. Secondary prizes include:

iGrill 2 thermometer

Big Moe BBQ sauces and rubs

Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill

Yeti Tumbler 20 oz.

A promotional video series "Grilling with Big Moe and Big Red" complements the program and can be viewed here. The videos feature Big Moe sharing his favorite BBQ tips with some unlikely friends.

ABOUT BIG MOE CASON

Big Moe Cason is a self-taught BBQ pit master. The Iowa native has participated in 260+ BBQ contests and was a season two finalist on TLC's "Barbeque Pitmasters." He was also a judge for Destination America's "BBQ Pitmasters" in 2014 and "SMOKED" in 2013. For more information visit his Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

ABOUT BIG RED

Big Red Inc. is one of the top 10 beverage companies in North America with a history dating back to 1937. Along with Big Red®, recognized as the number-one selling red soda, Big Red Inc. also markets beverage brands Big Red Zero®, Big Blue®, Big Peach®, Big Pineapple®, NuGrape®, and Nesbitt's® products. Distributed widely throughout the Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Independent Bottlers and Pepsi Beverages Company, consumers across the country enjoy Big Red Inc.'s beverages. For more information, please visit www.bigred.com.

