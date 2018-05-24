Get Help with Living Expenses

USAGov provides information to help you go through the process. Use this infographic to learn about the eligibility requirements and the application process for programs like food stamps, welfare, and Medicaid. This resource can also help you avoid common scams related to government grants and loans.

Visit USA.gov to learn more about government benefits, grants, and loans.

USAGov is a federal program that guides you to tips and tools in English and in Spanish from hundreds of government agencies, departments, and programs. We make it easier for you to find answers you can trust about government information and services--online, by phone, e-mail or chat, and in print.

