Get Hired and Promoted! New Book Helps People Get Back to Work and Advance Careers

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup executive and twenty-year veteran of MIT's famed career success accelerator program, Mark A. Herschberg, today released his inaugural book, The Career Toolkit, Essential Skills for Success That No One Taught You. Published by Cognosco Media, The Career Toolkit is a practical guide that teaches people how to master vital "power" skills that employers look for most during hiring and promoting.

The Career Toolkit is now available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books a Million, and independent bookstores through Indie Bound.

In The Career Toolkit, Herschberg offers critical lessons learned from his experience developing corporate training programs and holding leadership positions at startups, Fortune 500 companies, and academia. He also includes insights from his role teaching a New York City Economic Development Council program to help unemployed workers find new careers. Simultaneous to the book launch, Herschberg released a free innovative app to reinforce the skills he teaches in The Career Toolkit.

"At a time when unemployment is at record highs, I wanted to offer a practical guide to help people develop a wide-ranging set of skills to get hired and advance their careers," said Herschberg. "For years, corporate America has identified soft skills as important qualifications, but neither colleges nor corporate training provides instruction on how to master them. The Career Toolkit does just that. We teach people how to create a plan to get them where they want to go and to apply the right skills to accelerate their careers."

The Career Toolkit is divided into three sections: Career, Leadership & Management, and Interpersonal Dynamics. Lessons and advice on interviewing, communication, networking, negotiation, career planning, and working effectively are among the many topics covered in the book.

The app, available for iPhones and Androids , is a reinforcement tool to help put the skills from the book to daily use. "These skills are easy to learn from the book, and the app is a modern reinforcement and reminder to practice your new power skills," added Herschberg.

What others are saying about the book:

"This is not a book that you read once and put aside. Page after page, there are useful tips. You can open any random page at any time and learn a new skill that you can put into practice immediately."

Dr. Ruth Gotian, Chief Learning Officer and Assistant Professor of Education in Anesthesiology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and Forbes Contributor

"Practical, actionable recommendations from your first internship to your mid-career pivot. Mark's approach to career navigation is refreshing - imminently practical advice for the novice and the mid-career professional. From negotiation to ethics, Mark provides a great how-to guide for navigating career milestones."

Jen Pinson, Chief Operations Officer, Business and General Aviation, GE Aviation

"For the past 20 years, I have witnessed Mark helping people take control of their careers and finding success and happiness along the way. He speaks the truth using logic, data, and compassion. I am thrilled that Mark finally wrote his wisdom down so that even more people can benefit. Now, more than ever, we need The Career Toolkit."

Chris Resto, Co-author of Recruit or Die: How Any Business Can Beat the Big Guys in the War for Young Talent; Founder & CEO, Blueprint Talent Group

"A must-read handbook for the twenty-first century professional. Every chapter is packed with pragmatic tools and approaches to accelerate your career."

Oliva Fox Cabane, Author of The Charisma Myth

About Mark A. Herschberg

Mark Herschberg is the author of The Career Toolkit, Essential Skills for Success That No One Taught You . From tracking criminals and terrorists on the dark web to creating marketplaces and new authentication systems, Mark has spent his career launching and developing new ventures at startups, Fortune 500s, and academia. He helped to start the Undergraduate Practice Opportunities Program, dubbed MIT's "career success accelerator." At MIT, where he teaches annually, he received a B.S. in physics, a B.S. in electrical engineering & computer science, and a M.Eng. in electrical engineering & computer science, focusing on cryptography. At Harvard Business School, Mark helped create a platform used to teach finance at prominent business schools. He also works with many non-profits, including Techie Youth and Plant A Million Corals. For more, please visit: https://www.thecareertoolkitbook.com.

