GET HO-HO-HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITHOUT THE STRESS
Nov 22, 2019, 08:11 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're traveling to visit family or traveling to take your family away from it all, the holiday rush can be quite hectic. Learn how to travel smoothly amongst the millions of other Americans and have a safe and jolly holiday.
- GET TO KNOW YOURSELVES: Travel smarter with Booking.com's Festive Deals, which offer a minimum of 20% off select properties from December 10th to 31st - no restrictions or promo code needed! They make planning an adventure easy with over 28 million places to stay across every budget - from five-star hotels to villas, apartments, boats, tree-houses and more. With winter's unpredictable blizzards or blustery winds, you can stress less knowing their in-house customer service team is there to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you're never stuck in a lurch.
- ROAD CHECK: Roads will be filling up over the holidays with people heading out to see their family and friends. When dealing with winter roads, you want a tire designed with snow in mind, like the Hankook Winter i*cept evo2 tire. Dynapro AT2 is an all-terrain tire that delivers all-around performance to navigate winter conditions. The innovative multi-directional tread design ensures stronger traction in wet, icy and off-road conditions, while delivering a quiet and comfortable ride.
- FULL CHARGE: Batteries Plus Bulbs sells portable jump starters that don't require a second automobile, so even in extreme temperatures, you always have a reliable backup. A car battery can lose 30 to 50 percent of its power when the temperature drops down below the freezing point, so a portable jump starter will keep travelers safe and secure on the road during their holiday travel.
- BE OPEN: If you're planning a holiday getaway, the tendency is to pack every single day in with plans and things to do. Keep one day free of any plans and explore the destination with fresh eye and travel the old -fashioned way – by getting lost and having to talk to the locals for some incredible moments!
