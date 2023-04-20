Get Hy During 4/20 With Essential Elements, Keeping Hydrated and Energized On The Go

Essential Elements Encourages Consumers To 'Get Hy' this 4/20

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Elements (Ee) - the premium science-backed sports nutrition brand - is challenging consumers to "Get Hy" this 4/20 holiday with Essential Elements hydration sticks. Their hydration sticks aid in providing essential nutrients, electrolytes, and energy all day.

Essential Elements Hydration

"Our 'Get Hy' campaign emphasizes the significance of hydration, while leaning into the playfulness of the 4.20 'holiday,'" said Al Goldman, Creative Brand Manager of Ee. "At Essential Elements, we strive to offer premium quality ingredients without any unnecessary additives that replenish electrolytes and leave consumers feeling hy-drated all day, everyday."

Ee is your go-to hydration solution featuring their electrolyte-rich Hydration sticks, offering a convenient and sustained energy and immunity boost. The Hydration sticks come in three delicious flavors: Watermelon-Cucumber, Yuzu-Lime, and Blue Raspberry Lemonade making them the perfect choice for those that are constantly on the go to replenish their electrolytes and stay hydrated and energized throughout the day.

Ee provides essential hydration and additional benefits with the support of natural ingredients. Vitamin C aids in strengthening your immune system, while electrolytes and apple cider vinegar maintain your hydration levels and prepare you to tackle the day ahead. Ee takes extra care to comply with various dietary limitations, being free from gluten, non-GMO, soy, dairy, shellfish, peanuts, and preservatives. It also contains zero sugar - unlike traditional sports drinks. With Ee, you can be confident that you are taking a premium supplement that supports your nutritional objectives.

"Getting Hy" is for everyone — whether you decide to partake in the 4/20 festivities or want to stay hydrated all day long. Relax and sip on a delicious drink that's mouthwatering and good for you.

Essential Elements provides a variety of products and supplements that support heart, immune, hair, skin, hair, and cognitive health. To learn more about Essential Elements and their full range of products, visit https://essentialelementsnutrition.com/.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Essential Elements