Get in the Groove With Premium Monolith Belt-Drive Turntables From Monoprice

BREA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolith , the high-performance audio brand from Monoprice , announced three new Belt Drive Turntables that are packed with premium components and innovative features, at an affordable price. With Audio–Technica® cartridges, aluminum platters, carbon fiber tonearms and adjustable counterweight and anti-skating adjustments, these turntables deliver high fidelity sound for an excellent listening experience.

"With vinyl records making a massive comeback, we set out to create a line of turntables capable of capturing the depth, texture and warmth of LP and 45 listening, that doesn't break the bank," said Hobie Sechrest, Monolith Business Unit Manager, Monoprice. "Our new premium belt drive turntables are precision engineered and rich with modern features like USB output and Bluetooth connectivity. Combining stellar build quality with quality components ensures that music is purely recreated exactly as the artist intended it to sound.

Available immediately starting from $199.99 at monoprice.com, the new Monolith Belt Drive Turntables offer state-of-the-art performance, connectivity, and features, including:

Carbon Fiber Tonearm with Adjustable Counterweight and Anti-Skating Adjustments:

These turntables are equipped with a carbon fiber arm that is both lightweight and exceptionally rigid, reducing unwanted vibrations for enhanced sonic clarity. Listeners can easily calibrate the tonearm with the counterweight and anti–skating system to ensure the stylus sits perfectly in the vinyl groove. This adjustability minimizes uneven stylus wear, ensures excellent L/R channel balance and delivers the best possible sound from any album.

Audio–Technica® Cartridges:

The base model turntable has a Audio–Technica® AT–3600L cartridge preinstalled. Serving as the industry standard for decades, this cartridge offers excellent value and delivers a balanced listening experience with warm bass, smooth mids and crisp highs. Two high-end models are loaded with Audio–Technica® AT–VM95E cartridges that feature an elliptical stylus and a powerful output level. This cartridge offers excellent channel separation and low distortion for outstanding tonal quality. The durable, low–resonance housing includes threaded inserts that enable the cartridge to be mounted to the headshell with just two screws – no nuts required. Talk about an easy setup!

Aluminum Platter with Belt Drive System:

The belt drive mechanism and aluminum die–cast platter combine to reduce vibrations for increased audio performance. Robust yet lightweight, the platter stays stable during playback, allowing the music to shine through.

A Range of Connectivity:

All three turntables feature selectable phono level and line level outputs, enabling listeners to connect to any line level input on an amp or powered speakers. Integrated Bluetooth® lets listeners wirelessly connect the turntable to any Bluetooth–enabled playback device with ease. All three Monolith™ Turntables also feature USB output to connect directly to an outboard DAC or computer, making it compatible with the popular Audacity® free, open–source, multi–track audio editor and recorder for Windows®, macOS®, and GNU/Linux®.

A Sleek and Stylish Design:

The Monolith AT-3600L turntable rocks a sleek glossy black finish that shines across the base of the turntable, while beautifully machined aluminum speed selector and start/stop knobs provide a classy contrast. The Monolith AT–VM95E-equipped turntable can be had with the same gloss black as the AT-3600L model, or a rich Walnut finish with anodized black aluminum control knobs. On top, all three Monolith™ turntables are equipped with a stylish, lightly tinted dust cover.

Standing behind their products, Monoprice backs these new turntables with a 1-year replacement warranty. Adding further peace of mind, Monoprice offers a 30-day no questions asked return policy.

Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader providing thousands of high-quality and affordable electronics and tech products. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. As a one-stop-shop for most consumer electronics needs, Monoprice oversees a variety of house brands that deliver lasting quality, premium specs and industry-leading performance, including Dark Matter, Monolith, Pure Outdoor, and Indio. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, and the Monoprice Blog.

