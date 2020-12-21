Get insurance companies on your side with REVIV's Covid-19 management software which Hap Klopp hails as "revolutionary"

Mitigate your risks with REVIV's newly launched preventative health and Covid risk management platform, HELIIX.

HELIIX is the tool that every business needs!

Automating the management and containment of the coronavirus in the workplace, ensuring that employees can return feeling safe and secure whilst enabling HR staff to focus on activities that truly matter during these challenging times.

HELIIX offers Covid-19 risk profiling, isolation management, contact tracing, sick pay projections and much more - HELIIX really does all the hard work.

Standard functionality is offered free of charge and the professional option is available from as little as $1.79/£1.40 per user per month with no minimum subscription term.

Kenneth "Hap" Klopp, the founder and former CEO of The North Face, has hailed REVIV's Covid-19 management software as "revolutionary".

Hap, an expert and consultant in marketing strategy and global business, and Non-Executive Director at REVIV, says: "HELIIX is the right tool at the right time to manage the massive disruption being caused by the coronavirus pandemic."

REVIV is the global leader in preventative health and are best known for their IV and booster shot therapies and lifestyle genetics but they reacted and moved when the coronavirus crisis hit the world. REVIV was further impassioned over concerns about government contact tracing systems in the UK and US.

Sarah Lomas, the President and CEO of REVIV, believes the software is so outstandingly robust and effective she's considering discussions with governments regarding HELIIX.

For more information log on to www.heliixbyreviv.com. For interview opportunities or anything else please contact Mo Carrier on [email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)794-914-1405

SOURCE REVIV