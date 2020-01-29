Get Involved in American Ladder Institute's National Ladder Safety Month this March

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth annual National Ladder Safety Month this March, American Ladder Institute will rally individuals and companies nationwide to spread the word on safe ladder use. By joining the conversation on social media using #LadderSafetyMonth, utilizing American Ladder Institute's free Ladder Safety Training, accessing the official marketing guide, and more, organizations can play a part in decreasing ladder injuries and fatalities worldwide. Starting February 23 and extending through each week in March, National Ladder Safety Month will focus on five different themes to help drive the conversation and direct the focus on separate areas of ladder safety.

Five Key Themes:

February 23 - 29 : What is Ladder Safety?

: March 1 - 7 : Ladder Safety Training and Year Round Partners

: March 8 - 14 : Ladder Safety at Work

: March 15 - 21 : Ladder Safety at Home

: March 22 - 28 : Ladder Inspection and Disposal

How You Can Participate:

National Ladder Safety Month is the only movement dedicated exclusively to the promotion of ladder safety, at home and at work. There are a variety of ways to get involved:

Access free safety materials on the National Ladder Safety Month website: checklists, videos, infographics and flyers—to use at home, in the office or on the jobsite and share on social media

Use the official marketing guide and #LadderSafetyMonth on social media to spread the word

Share how you're participating in the awareness month by emailing ALI Headquarters so ALI can feature you on its Participation Map.

Sign up for ALI's free Ladder Safety Certification program: individuals participate in free, concise and effective video training on the selection, safe use and care of the most frequently used ladders – a helpful safety resources for the workplace and home.

Participate as an official sponsor of this important campaign. Information is available here. Check out the companies and organizations already supporting National Ladder Safety Month.

By increasing awareness, reinforcing ladder safety training and educating homeowners and working professionals, American Ladder Institute will accomplish its goal of decreasing ladder accidents.

About the American Ladder Institute

Founded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, bilingual safety training and the development of ladder safety standards. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

Contact: Nikki Bartoloni, 312.673.5445

SOURCE American Ladder Institute

Related Links

http://www.americanladderinstitute.org

